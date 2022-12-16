West Hollywood adds new gay bar with OR Bar WeHo opening this week





The city of West Hollywood welcomes a new gay bar. OR Bar WeHo, located at 8228 Santa Monica Blvd., will have a pre-opening this week on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m. Co-owner Stephanie Schestag, told WEHO TIMES there was no press release announcing their opening and they may stay open later “depending on how the night goes.” The highly anticipated reincarnation of the former Gold Coast Bar space had a soft opening earlier this week. On Wednesday evening, the owners hosted a special preview for friends and family who got a first-hand experience of the space. fashion font co-host George Kotsiopoulos has teamed up with Circus of Books owner Rob Novinger and Fire Hot Yoga founder Schestag, to open the new gay bar which literally means “Gold in French – a nod to space beloved Gold Coast hotel which closed permanently in September 2020 after serving the community for 39 years. According to Novinger, they had hoped to open in early September, but engineering and supply chain issues delayed their opening by about three months. Believe it or not, we expected nothing from the city, Rob Novinger said in August. In West Hollywood, they worked really well with us. They want new business. They welcome new business. They roll out the red carpet. In Los Angeles, it’s three or four months to get approved. West Hollywood approved everything in two weeks. He said equipment ordered in January this year was held back even though it was made in the United States. He was hoping the bar would be open by Labor Day, but instead they are opening in time for the holidays and the upcoming New Years Eve party. The new West Hollywood bar has been completely redesigned and hopes to cater to a more upscale clientele. It’s billed as a gay bar by the owners who have recognized the space’s history and don’t shy away from the cruising reputation of the infamous Vaseline Alley located in their backyard. We don’t want gay bars to become obsolete, Kotsiopoulos told Variety when he announced his latest initiative last year. Were passionate about making sure we always have safe places for the community. “It’s going to be fun,” Novinger told WEHO TIMES last summer. It won’t be what it was, but it won’t be snobby. It’s gonna be cool, 70s, 80s, trashy, cocaine chic. It will be funny.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/west-hollywood-adds-new-gay-bar-with-or-bar-weho-opening-this-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos