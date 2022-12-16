Louis Koo on Supporting New Talent, Hollywood Moves, ‘Warriors Of Future’ – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Released in August, Louis Koo’s sci-fi action thriller Future Warriors became not only the highest-grossing local film in Hong Kong, but also the highest-grossing Asian film ever released in the territory, grossing HK$81.7 million (US$10.5 million). The film also raked in $100 million in China over the summer and is currently number four in Netflix’s Global Non-English Language Films ranking after its worldwide launch on December 2.

It’s an encouraging result for Hong Kong’s film industry, which has suffered from some of the most frequent and longest cinema closures during the pandemic – the last one ending only in April. It’s also an extraordinary feat for a Hong Kong sci-fi film, as the territory has never attempted to produce a film of this genre and on this scale.

Directed by visual effects specialist Ng Yuen-fai (Bodyguards and assassins), the $56 million film was made over six years through Koo’s One Cool Group, a full-service production, distribution and visual effects company, which he launched in Hong Kong and Bangkok in 2013. Koo also leads the cast of the film along with Sean Lau Ching-wan and Carina Lau. One of Hong Kong’s biggest stars with over 100 credits to his name, Koo also stars in films from other companies, with recent credits including Storm G, Anita and upcoming action drama Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled Up.

Talk to Deadline immediately after the launch of Future Warriors on Netflix, Koo explains that One Cool started by providing CGI and DI [digital intermediate] services, later branching out into film production, equipment services, artist management and regional distribution. Fatface Production, Ng’s award-winning visual effects house, is part of the group.

“We made a lot of films, but the idea was to create a one-stop shop, covering the entire production and distribution chain, in order to have a stable source of income between film productions,” explains Koo. .

For several years, Koo did not publicly reveal that he was the founder of the group, although it was an open secret in the Hong Kong film industry, as he did not want his star status to be taken away. from his work. In addition to big-budget Hong Kong-China co-productions, which also include upcoming action dramas Back to the past and detective thriller Beyond Sinthe company also produces a slew of low-budget films by new Hong Kong directors and other emerging talent.

“There is a real need to find new writing and directing talent in Hong Kong, as our industry has had a very successful past, but hasn’t catered to the tastes of young local audiences,” Koo says. “They’re not as interested in the action-crime thrillers that we’re known for internationally, so we wanted to start developing films that more closely reflect their lifestyles and experiences.”

Recent examples of such films include Luk Yee Sum’s The diary of a future mother, about a young career woman who is less than thrilled when she becomes pregnant; Emily Chan’s drama about Macau Madalena, about the relationship between a taxi driver and a bar hostess; and Jimmy Wan zero to hero, the true story of Hong Kong Paralympic Games athlete So Wa Wai, who was Hong Kong’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars last year. Made on modest budgets, these films struck a chord at the local box office and played at regional festivals.

Koo says the next steps for the company are to expand into Hollywood and pan-Asian production. One Cool has already invested in two Sony animated films – Long live and The Mitchells vs. the Machines, the latter earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature last year. Koo took an executive producer credit on both films and says he’s looking for new investment opportunities, but his main goal is to work on projects that help improve the company’s skill base and expertise. Hong Kong film industry in new technologies.

Future Warriors, about humanity’s struggle against a deadly plant that crashes to earth in a meteor, involved over 1,900 CGI shots, including combat robots, human-sized insect-like creatures and a chase by high-octane car created by combining two separate highways in Hong Kong. . It pushed the Hong Kong film industry to its limits, but the quality of the film’s VFX work was praised by critics. “Everything was difficult, but the robots were the most difficult because they had to fight and interact with each other, so it took them a long time to get it right,” Koo explains.

He adds that while One Cool is already active in CGI and 3D animation, the company is currently working on an animated prequel for Future Warriors – he is also interested in virtual production and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques. “Although we don’t have virtual production stages [a.k.a. volumes] in the region again, technology could open up exciting new possibilities for sci-fi movies,” says Koo, an avowed sci-fi fan and collector of robot memorabilia. “We want to explore not only the science fiction genre, but also technology. If it doesn’t make budget sense to have volumes here, we’ll fly to the US or Australia to shoot.

Closer to home and recognizing the limitations of the relatively small Hong Kong market, Koo aims to begin producing local language films and series across Asia – with an initial focus on Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and South Korea. One Cool already has offices in mainland China, Thailand and Korea and works with local producers in several territories.

It’s a wise move as the Asia-Pacific region is producing more content in more languages ​​than ever before, with a shift towards episodic content and streaming services, like everywhere else in the world. One Cool has an international sales arm for its Chinese-language content, but rather than waiting to see if and when theaters around the world begin to recover, opted to sell the global rights to Future Warriors to Netflix in the early days of the pandemic.

Netflix recently announced that the film heads a new slate of Chinese-language content, which also includes several Taiwan-produced drama series. Ironically, however, Future Warriors is one of many Hong Kong films from a range of companies that have made gangbusters at the local box office over the summer, also including Table for six, Mom’s business, Chilli Laugh Story and more recently court drama The sparring partner. Does this mean that Hong Kong’s film industry is already on the upswing?

Koo observes that every country’s film industry experiences ups and downs, even outside of black swan events like the pandemic: “It’s just that Hong Kong’s film industry has bottomed out and now starts bouncing again. That’s why it’s a great time to try new things and experiment. We cannot keep repeating the same old formulas.