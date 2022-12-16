Insight! Super Nintendo World will officially open at Universal Studios Hollywood in February 2023





UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. Super Nintendo World officially opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2023, according to a statement.

The highly anticipated park will feature Mario Kart: Browsers Challenge and other interactive activities designed to engage the family in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Super Nintendo World will also feature themed dining at the Toadstool Cafe and a retail store filled with exclusive merchandise.

Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge: This all-new, state-of-the-art ride, inspired by the acclaimed Mario Kart video game series, will seamlessly merge cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and real-life settings along a moving race track. Against a multi-sensory backdrop of color, sound and movement, guests will be seated in stadium-style four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar routes through the creative use and integration of mounted AR glasses on the head. This unique feature is a key point of differentiation that sets this ride apart from other theme park attractions. The premise of Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge is simple yet equally inspiring and challenging, appealing to guests of all ages, regardless of playing experience. As part of Team Mario, guests will navigate through underwater courses and journey through the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser and win. Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge raises the stakes for guests as an intriguing, repeatable race with a variety of outcomes. Mount Beanpole: This imposing monument sits at the heart of the field and also serves as a queue for Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge. Bowser’s Castle: Adorned with a breathtaking sculpture of a tall and mighty Bowser, this structure serves as the centerpiece of the land, which is home to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD’s signature ride, Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge. As guests navigate the winding hallways and through the sinister castle’s hall of medallions and trophies toward the Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge ride, they’ll learn more about Bowsers’ calculated plans to defeat Team Mario for the coveted Golden Cup. Power up band: These state-of-the-art wearable wristbands sync with Universal Studios Hollywood’s free downloadable app to enhance the in-country customer experience and enhance its many interactive elements. These include, but are not limited to, keeping individual and team scores, collecting digital coins, and earning keys after winning challenges across the land. The Power-Up Bands will also invite guests to enjoy very special interactions with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. They will be available in six design options with character themes and will be available for purchase both in the country and at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD retail stores located in the theme park and on CityWalk. Interactive game: In the land, guests will be completely engulfed in a captivating world of real gameplay, including punches. Blocks to collect digital coins and a variety of interactives. They will discover a new dimension of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD via the interactive binoculars using augmented reality technology positioned in the field. Guests can beat all four key challenges and collect keys to interactive Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant and Thwomp activities to eventually unlock access to the climactic boss battle with Bowser Jr. These energetic, familiar and fun interactive games will further enhance the entire kinetic experience in the land and immerse guests in the unique world of Super Mario. Toadstool Cafe: The lands signature restaurant, Toadstool Cafe will serve a gourmet menu perfected by Chef Toad where he will greet guests upon entry. Menu items freshly prepared daily include Toadstool Garlic and Cheese Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake. 1-UP factory: What better way to commemorate a visit to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD than to visit the 1-UP Factory store to shop for collectible memorabilia. The 1-UP Factory will feature a huge selection of merchandise ranging from Mario and Luigi themed clothing to iconic character hats and a range of plush characters including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and Bowser.

