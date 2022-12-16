Entertainment
Celebrate 2022: Longtime Christmas tunes return to Schenectady overseers
SCHENECTADY – Christmas Melodies is back, starting today through Sunday at Proctors, and the producers expect the show to be better than ever.
We were thrilled to be back in theaters, said Elizabeth Guerin, executive producer of WRGB CBS 6. It’s a labor of love.
Melodies is great entertainment and is celebrating its 43rd show this year. It will feature Grand Central Station in its fifth appearance; the Empire State Youth Orchestra and Melodies Chorale; Ally the Piper (bagpipes) in her debut show Melodies; and Ballet du Nord-Est. Liz Bishop and Greg Floyd of CBS 6, Jerry Golub of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Bill Sullivan of Freihofers, who are the show’s sponsors, will act as hosts.
There will also be up to 50 children, many of them local scout troops, running through the aisles. All will be dressed by The Costumer.
The shows are also a huge fundraiser for the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Albany Medical Center. To date, the shows have grossed around $9.5 million.
We hope to get up to $10 million, Guerin said.
In addition to donations, revenue comes from ticket prices which have remained constant, with the exception of an increase in the dollar in 2019 and the sale of wearable items such as hats and sweatshirts bearing the Childrens Cancer Awareness logo. , she said.
As part of the performances associated with the Melodies Center, one of the highlights is the appearance of children treated at the center who take the stage to sing Silent Night.
Expected a group of 10 former students and at least 10 who are still on treatment, Guerin said.
More: Celebrate 2022 – Traditions, Food, Gifts, Souvenirs
While the public is enjoying all that is on offer, there is a lot going on behind the scenes. Bob English, who comes out of retirement as CBS 6’s television broadcast director to make these shows, ensures that half a mile of cable has been laid and 100 microphones and camera locations are set up to transmit the information to his truck. in the parking lot, where the shows are recorded for future reruns.
The orchestra and choir also worked hard with up to seven rehearsals. While the number of musicians/singers swells to over 100, many of whom are veterans of past Melodies shows, for their musical director, Etienne Abelin, it’s brand new.
I have never done anything like this. It’s incredible. It’s a great experience, said Abelin, originally from Switzerland. And the beautiful arrangements of Christmas carols are mostly new to me. But working with singers is different. I watch the music, but I’m absolutely [looking] off-page. You can’t watch the score. Your eyes must be in contact with the breathing of the singers, what are the cuts. And as singers, they have to feel that yes, they can do it and feel free. It’s a lot of emotions.
What is also new for him is working with ballet dancers, and he expects a few surprises. There will be two dances: one with Mother Ginger from The Nutcracker, danced by Harrison Sodre; the other will be a white Christmas with three couples. One of the couples will be Spencer Lee and his wife, Ashley.
There’s always variability in working with a live orchestra, Lee said. In rehearsal, check the tempos carefully, because I always choreograph the steps if the tempo is slower or faster. It’s special to perform live and collaborate and have this huge sound. It is a visual spectacle.
For Abelin, all the extravagance is unbelievable.
Whoa what is this show so American and not European. In Switzerland, it’s more intimate, maybe an oratorio. In Brazil, it’s the party on the beach. So I’m very curious how I’m going to experience it right now.
Reruns can be seen on Christmas Eve on WRGB at 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., and on WCWN at 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
On Christmas Day, the show will air on WRGB at 7:30 a.m. and on WCWN at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Christmas melodies
WHEN: Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Supervisors
HOW MANY: $36
MORE INFORMATION: protors.org; 518 346-6204
More: Celebrate 2022 – Traditions, Food, Gifts, Souvenirs
