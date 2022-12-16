Entertainment
TV Q&A: Will there be more Alaska Daily dispatches? | Entertainment News
You have questions. I have answers.
Q: I loved Alaska Daily and it disappeared. It was on ABC, but will it return elsewhere?
A: The journalism drama starring Hilary Swank will return for what ABC calls its winter premiere on February 23.
It’s the time of year when many shows take breaks to make way for holiday programming (and when many viewers are pretty busy with their holiday preparations). The last episodes before breaks are often presented as winter finales, mid-season finales, etc., which can confuse viewers worried about the mention of the finales. But such shows eventually return. A few examples: 9-1-1 has finished its fall run, but according to Fox, it will be back in the spring. have new episodes starting January 9 with a night of crossovers between NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: Los Angeles. (That date, by the way, is a change from the previously announced date of January 2.)
Q: I really like watching the FBI series on Tuesday nights, but I wonder what happened to Luke Kleintank who plays Scott Forrester. It sometimes appears briefly or is mentioned but is most often absent. The show is not the same without him.
A: Kleintank, a regular on FBI: International, takes care of some business at home. Showrunner Derek Haas told Givememyremote.com that Luke is having a baby, he’s an awesome guy and an awesome dad. And we planned this arc around the fact that [with] a newborn, he would like some time to be a dad. .. We understood, okay, for the episodes that he’s going to be disabled, let’s do two things: first, we can improve all the other characters and allow them to have episodes where they can shine on their own. And two, put Forresters’ career in jeopardy. He is pushed around and does not work with the Fly team and he will want to know why. This is going to lead to a major character arc in the second half.
The drama, starring FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, begins a series of new episodes on January 3.
Q: Will the new version of The Wonder Years be back?
A: Yes, but not soon. While it was supposed to be part of ABC’s mid-season plans (as I mentioned a few months ago), recent reports have ABC delaying it until the summer. 2023. The air date has yet to be announced, but it will be about a year after the Season 1 finale airs.
Q: Are Elvis Presley movies considered B movies?
A: The King had a few good movies King Creole and Jailhouse Rock are a couple and a lot of bad stuff, but I wouldn’t classify the bad ones as B movies. Ephraim Katzs The Movie Encyclopedia defines a B movie as a B movie. low budget, usually released in the lower half of a double feature, often from small independent studios. While the worst Elvis movies have the feel of B movies in their forced and worded way, they were always brighter, higher-profile projects than B movies.
Q: My cable company has two, maybe three Hallmark channels and every year starting in October they air these sappy made-for-TV Christmas movies. I NEVER watch them. However, they anticipate Murder, She Wrote and I really hate it episodes. Why can’t they show their crummy movies only until MSW starts? They do it EVERY year. Not all viewers want to see these shows.
A: Maybe not all viewers, but many of them. Holiday movies, which, to borrow from the previous question, are often elaborate, worded, and so popular that Hallmark and other channels fill their lineups with them. These are the green bean stews of TV movies, awful to some but pure comforting to many others (I’ll be making my own green bean stew soon). There have been battles between the networks to get the biggest stars in holiday movies, controversy over the lack of diversity in some content, and even more movies each year all in all, far more than what comes with Murder, She Wrote repeats.
