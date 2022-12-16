Actor Cole Escola played a fetus, so anything is possible

On Cole Escolas’ Instagram page, the 36-year-old non-binary comedian and actor describes himself as one of the Grindrs Fresh Faces. That’s true, of course, on and off gay social apps. Escola, who continues her rise in film and television, is known for appearing when you least expect it, sometimes as a face, sometimes as a face wrapped in a white veil, and sometimes as just a voice.

Escola has lent his talent to the voice of a gargoyle in What We Do in the Shadows, to Amy Sedaris in her craft room, to a kidnapper known as the twink in Search Party, to a sassy waiter in Difficult People and to Bridget Everett in a cabaret show, playing a fetus. With a seemingly no-holds-barred rule on how big the characters (or things) they play are, Escolas plays two roles in writer-director Amanda Kramers’ new film Please Baby Please, available now to rent or own via all digital/VOD platforms, makes perfect sense.

In the film, about the influence of misfit queers on a newlywed couple who evoke old Hollywood films like West Side Story, we meet one of Escola’s two characters, a teary, colorful drag queen, nestled in a phone booth, eye makeup running down their distressed, white-powdered faces. Channeling old Hollywood glamor in a flower-adorned headpiece wrapped in a white veil, Escola sings The Skyliners 1958 classic Since I Dont Have You into the phone. It’s a scene that could have been interpreted entirely differently on the page, but Escola imagined it exactly how it looks.

Amanda and I were just both on the same page in terms of tone, they say. It’s so satisfying to see something look exactly like you imagined.

Later in the film, Escola appears dressed in a cowboy costume, like Billy, a role, like many of their roles, written specifically for the actor. The two acting roles in Please Baby Please are small, and Kramer originally intended that they would go to different actors. That was until Escola, who instantly connects with the Hollywood aesthetic of movies, pleads for both roles because, they say, I was so excited.

I enjoyed being able to play a character bored and annoyed by their exploration of their fascination with gender roles, says Escola. Amanda was very aware of this. It was intentional that Billy rolled his eyes at them all the time. I appreciated this point of view.

In another scene, Billy won’t divulge his perfect theory on sexuality to newlyweds Arthur (Harry Melling) and Suze (Andrea Riseborough) because, the actor explains, he explored and rejected gender norms and roles. probably all his life. Billy is so above that.

For these two squares to suddenly be like, Wait, men can be different and women can be different?, he would say, That’s so boring. You guys are so boring.” Billy tells them he doesn’t believe they are being honest with themselves or each other about their sexual desires. Suze insists he agrees with this theory, prompting his retort spectacularly hissed: Moo, you bossy little cow When Escola read that line in the script, they agreed with the movie.

Me, like a real actor, I only read my roles first and I was like, Yeah, I mean that, they say. Another of their favorite lines is the one that directly quotes Greta Garbo from the 1932 film The Grand Hotel.

I just love all the Amanda Kramer references, says Escola. I was like, you look cool. I want to work with you. It was really just the lines I had to say, like a real involved actor.

Then, of course, there’s what the film says about gender, and for Escola it’s a bit of a reminder that queer people investigate gender much earlier than most.

I think queer people feel the discomfort of gender roles so early on that they have to watch them, they say. Even just the well-known young gay story of wanting to play with dolls or browse the Barbie section of Target. Don’t turn your head to look at the Barbies, just keep an eye out. The fact that it’s part of learning or understanding the gender mask, like, OK, I have to wear this one even though it’s not who I am.

Escola was born and raised in Clatskanie, Oregon, where being queer was expected in a less than urban setting. If you saw what my gay youth looked like on a TV show, you’d be like, that story again? It’s just that rural. Small city. Two gay adults.

Growing up, they remember watching Will & Grace in middle school and seeing campy queer icon Paul Lynde on Bewitched, but they say they always bonded more with character actresses.

Fast forward to today, Escola played an albeit minor role in airing one of the most spectacular female leads on television, starring Jean Smarts Deborah Vance on HBOs Hacks.

I was just part of a writers room three weeks before the actual writers room. Just kind of a concept, like a big blue sky, they say. I don’t know how or who decides the credits of these things [on IMDB]but it definitely makes my role in Hacks much more important than it actually is.

Acting wisely, Escola always seems to relate to who and what they’re playing, be it that gargoyle or that fetus. These are roles that come their way. Maybe it’s because no one else will play them, but maybe also because no one else could, at least not like Escola, with such an irreverent, squishy style. (That probably says a lot about the fact that Escola grew up looking up to Amy Sedaris in Strangers with Candy.)

In the final season of Netflix’s Big Mouth animated series, they voice Montel, the non-binary child of hormone monsters Maury (Nick Kroll) and Connie (Maya Rudolph). Not only did Escola get another musical number, singing opposite Rudolph for a song called The You Thats In Your Heart, but they tapped into their own personal beliefs about gender as part of their performance.

As for their other roles: I didn’t audition for the gargoyle, I didn’t audition for the fetus, they say with a smile, but I knew in my heart exactly who these characters were and are.

I was a fetus, they continue. I tapped into that.