Orlando Theater Best of 2021: Featured Actor, Comedy
Playing everything from a drunk neer-do-well to the world’s best-known psychiatrist, here are the 2022 Orlando Sentinel winners for Lead Actor in a Comedy as selected by theater critic Matthew J. Palm.
While it’s impossible for one person to see all of the local productions, as an Orlando Sentinels Theater Critic, I see a wide range of dramas, comedies, and musicals every year. The personalities I have selected for this 2022 Theatrical Honor Roll, presented here in alphabetical order, have elevated the theatrical arts. Go to OrlandoSentinel.com/arts to see winners in other areas, and check back December 20 for the critics’ picks in this category.
Michael J. Asberry played the most fleshed-out character in Januarys Sweet Water Taste, and he made the most of the man’s layers, showing audiences just how mischievous, loving, grumpy, somewhat swaggering Elijah is, and above all, determined to follow his conscience. Asberry had fun with all of these qualities and used them to make Elijah a human being and not just an avatar to do the right thing.
In The February Fabulation, or the Re-education of Ondine, Janiece Deveaux reacted brilliantly to the increasingly unexpected circumstances of her characters, notably during a religious shakedown for absolution. And, with a blistering rant, she nailed the frustration of every average Joe and Jane who felt like they didn’t matter in the face of the inhumane face of government bureaucracy.
Walter Kmiec hit just the right note in Marchs Much Ado About Nothing, literally and figuratively. Never smug, he was delightfully sure of himself until he wasn’t. And he did comedic setups such as singing a Cher song while shaving, feeling both funny and real in this anachronistically staged production.
Trenell Mooring also struck the right tone for his character in Much Ado About Nothing, ensuring that Beatrice’s witticisms, comebacks and belittlings weren’t recorded as abrasive, but rather as statements of a quick-thinking woman, proud and sure of her own worth. . And, most importantly, those lines were also recorded as very, very funny. Mooring was previously honored in 2017 for her role in Mad Cow Theaters The Amish Project.
As Sigmund Freud, Thomas Muniz barely got a second offstage in Marchs Hysteria. During the show, he eloquently showed Freud’s growing confusion with the chaos around him and the man’s inner turmoil while keeping it funny. Muniz was previously honored in 2017 for his work at Garden Theaters The Odd Couple.
What a comic pleasure to watch Philip Nolen in Aprils Henry IV, Part Two, a play that straddles comedy and drama. As Falstaff, he leapt across the stage, giddily proclaiming The Laws of England are at my command, in a memorable moment. But it also superbly reflected Falstaff’s shock at his late-game change of fortune. This is Nolens’ fourth appearance on a year-end honor roll; he was last cited in 2021 for playing Bottom in Orlando Shakes A Midsummer Nights Dream.
In Decembers A Christmas Carol, Janine Papin was an imperiously cold, buttoned-up marvel, barking orders at everyone on stage and even those backstage, howling in silence when the beeps called for Christmas music. Moments like this played a big part in his success: Even being funny, Papin didn’t acknowledge the fact. Which, of course, only made his performance more fun.
In a talented group of comedic actors in Septembers Noises Off, Brandon Roberts particularly stood out. He nailed his characters to a comically irritating speech pattern, gleefully turned into schemer as jealousy got the better of him, and pulled off a gasp-worthy drop with comedic flair.
After a memorable and more serious turn earlier in the year in Henry IV, Part Two, Timothy Williams has again made a strong impression as a Caddish theater manager who sees his production plummeting. Watching Williams gradually and comically rampage to boiling point was a delight. Williams was also honored in 2021 for playing Oberon in Orlando Shakes A Midsummer Nights Dream.
