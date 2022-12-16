Iranian actor calls Khamenei a mentally ill dictator

A famous Iranian actor has hit out at Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying at least try to be a sympathetic dictator.

Hamid Farrokhnejad, in a post on his Instagram page compared Ali Khamenei to other dictators such as Francisco Franco, Mao Zedong, Joseph Stalin and Benito Mussolini, saying he was mentally ill, just like his colleagues.

According to Farrokhnejad, sympathetic dictators accept their fate as they approach the end, but impersonal dictators choose the costly path that results in many casualties.

Over time, all dictators have the illusion of assuming themselves as God, and they think they are absolutely right and eternal, but they are all mentally ill, he added.

He also warned that the second group will die very badly, as people will take revenge on their subordinates and appointees due to the anger of people who have suffered many losses.

Since the uprising in Iran, artists from various fields have publicly expressed their solidarity with the protesters and criticized the Islamic Republic and its leaders in an unprecedented way.

Over the past three months, the literature used to address Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Iran has been unprecedented, full of insults and outright rejection.

The American press agency Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) announced in its latest report that from September 17 to Tuesday December 13, at least 493 protesters were killed in Iran, including at least 68 minors.