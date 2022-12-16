5 Things About The Actor Playing Gaston In ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Screen Rant









Image credit: ABC Joshua Henry stars as Gaston in the new Beauty and the Beast musical special.

Joshua has been famous since Broadway.

He has been nominated for three Tony Awards. Joshua Henry gets to play the iconic Gaston in the The beauty and the Beast musical special, which airs December 15 on ABC. The 38-year-old actor is one of the main stars of Disney’s live-action special, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated film. Joshuas co-stars include HISas Beautiful, Josh Groban like the Beast, more Rita Moreno, Martin runs, Shania Twain, and more. Joshua is a Broadway superstar, so he should wow audiences as Gaston. More related news: So who is Joshua Henry? We’ve broken down everything you need to know about the talented entertainer below. 1. Joshua was born in Canada. Joshua was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada but grew up in Miami, Florida. He fell in love with the stage as a child and starred in his high school play. He studied acting at the University of Miami and graduated in 2006. 2. Her career began on Broadway. Joshua starred in In the heights on Broadway in 2008, and from there it was just getting started. Some of the Broadway shows he has appeared in include hamilton, Carousel, Waitressand In the woods. He was the first to play Aaron Burr in the American tour of hamilton. Hot Items Currently trendy now



3. He is nominated for Tony Awards and Grammy Awards. Joshua has received three Tony Award nominations and one Grammy Award nomination so far in his career. He earned Tony names for his performances in The Scottsboro Boys, Purple, and Carousel. With the rest of the Carousel cast, Joshua earned a Grammy nomination in 2019 for Best Musical Theater Album, but they lost to Group visits. 4. He’s been in movies and TV shows. Joshua’s first film role was in sex and the city film. He recently played actor/singer Roger Bart in Tic, Tic Boomwith Andrew Garfield. On television, Joshua has appeared in Pinch/Tuck, military wivesand Calm your enthusiasm. Related link Related: ELLE: 5 things about the singer who plays Belle in the Beauty and the Beast special 5. Joshua is a family man. Joshua was married to his college sweetheart, Catherine Stringersince October 2012. The couple have three sons, Peter Samsonborn in March 2018, and twins Max and Leoborn in April 2021. Joshua documents many sweet family moments on instagram. Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

