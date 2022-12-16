The late actor Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss remembers





The 40-year-old American hip-hop dancer, actor and television personality has committed suicide.

CAPE TOWN Stephen “tWitch” Boss, American hip-hop dancer, actor and television personality, has committed suicide. According people magazinethe 40-year-old died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday. Stephen lit up every room he entered. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him, his wife Allison Holker Boss said in a statement. Boss died days after celebrating his ninth wedding anniversary. The two married in 2013 and have three children together. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” added Holker Boss. Boss made a name for himself in 2008 when he was the runner-up on the reality competition show, So you think you can dance. He would later become a judge on the show in 2018 and 2022. Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as house DJ between 2014 and 2022. He was promoted to executive producer in 2020. My heart is broken. tWitch was pure love and light, De DeGeneres said in a social media post. Tributes continue to pour in for the beloved star. My heart is broken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and her beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx ‘Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022 I was heartbroken to learn of the passing of Stephen tWitch Boss, whom I have come to know over the years through my Lets Move! initiative and visits to the Ellen Show. My thoughts are with his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/C5AEmlfOrj ‘ Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 14, 2022 Man, I’m so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.

Good guy. Sending all the love, light, strength and mana to his family. I lost many friends in the struggle. You never know what’s going on between the ears.

So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss ‘Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 14, 2022 We will always remember Stephen tWitch Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many. We mourn alongside his family, loved ones and fans. tWitch, you will be greatly missed. #SYTYCD pic.twitter.com/QP2Dg7fw7v ‘ So you think you can dance (@DANCEonFOX) December 14, 2022 I am devastated to hear the news that Stephen tWitch Boss has passed away. tWitch greeted the world every day with a beautiful smile that directly reflected his beautiful heart. He was a beacon of light and a true talent whose legacy and impact will live on in the dance community. pic.twitter.com/UlUV7VmvCi ‘Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) December 14, 2022

