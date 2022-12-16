The boycott trend and its impact on Bollywood in 2022

From Laal Singh Chaddha to Pathaan, Bollywood has faced a boycott with every movie announcement they’ve made in 2022.

The boycott trend has become the norm on Twitter in recent years and has hit Bollywood films too hard this year. From Laal Singh Chaddha to Pathaan, Bollywood has faced a boycott with every movie announcement they’ve made in 2022.

It’s not like it started this year, it dates back to 2014 when Aamir Khan’s film PK faced a lot of criticism and some people called for its boycott across the country for the poster of the film and the depiction of Hindu gods in film. In the movie poster, Aamir was shown naked with an X-ray covering his private parts which triggered the moral police and an FIR was filed against the actor. The film was also criticized for showing Indian yogis in a negative light which was not welcomed by some Hindu extremist organisations.

Later in 2016, Lipstick Under My Burkha faced boycott from the All India Muslim Tehwar Committee had opposed the depiction of Muslim women citing reasons to hurt religious feelings and called for legal action against the film. . Again in 2018, Deepika Padukone star Padmaavat was embroiled in several controversies before and after her release. In fact, the film began to run into trouble ever since it hit the floors and its set was attacked by religious extremist groups. He received criticism for an alleged intimate scene between Muslim leader Alauddin Khilji and Hindu queen Padmavati, Ghoomar songs were criticized because Padukones’ belly was visible. Later, the filmmaker had to add VFX effects to cover it. The title of the film was also changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat.

However, this had not become a trend at the time. It increased following the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs in 2020 and the effect was visible in 2022 with theaters reopening after lockdown and people started flocking to full theaters this year after the coronavirus pandemic.

Origin of the #BoycottBollywood trend

In the aftermath of late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death on July 14, 2020 by suicide, several controversies have emerged including nepotism, the media trial of his girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty and the ensuing witch hunt.

Several Bollywood celebrities have been drawn into conversations about nepotism and the main reason behind Rajput’s death, including filmmaker Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt, among others. They have been accused of keeping foreigners out of the industry.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Hindi film Sadak 2 was released, starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, a sequel to Sanjay Dutt’s 1991 film Sadak. The trailer for the film was released in August 2020 on YouTube, which quickly became the second most hated video on the platform with the ongoing nepotism controversy. However, with the closure of cinemas, fewer Bollywood movies have been released and most of them have been released on OTT platforms and the industry has yet to see the trends.

In 2022, as A-lister movies, which were shelved, started hitting the big screens and audiences started coming to theaters, Bollywood took a hit from the Boycott trend. . Previously, when films were boycotted, the names of A-listers were still enough to draw crowds to cinemas such as Padmaavat and PK, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year. But this time it failed. Even movies like Laal Singh Chadha with names like Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor associated with them and Vikram Vedha with names like Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan couldn’t bring crowds to theaters.

However, nepotism is not the only reason behind the #BoycottBollywood trend. These films also faced the trend in the name of religious conflict. Laal Singh Chaddha faced a boycott before its release because some people considered it anti-Hindu. While Vikram Veda faced it because he praised Aamir and his movie Laal Singh Chaddha. None of the films could even reach 150 crores.

