Entertainment
The boycott trend and its impact on Bollywood in 2022
From Laal Singh Chaddha to Pathaan, Bollywood has faced a boycott with every movie announcement they’ve made in 2022.
The boycott trend has become the norm on Twitter in recent years and has hit Bollywood films too hard this year. From Laal Singh Chaddha to Pathaan, Bollywood has faced a boycott with every movie announcement they’ve made in 2022.
It’s not like it started this year, it dates back to 2014 when Aamir Khan’s film PK faced a lot of criticism and some people called for its boycott across the country for the poster of the film and the depiction of Hindu gods in film. In the movie poster, Aamir was shown naked with an X-ray covering his private parts which triggered the moral police and an FIR was filed against the actor. The film was also criticized for showing Indian yogis in a negative light which was not welcomed by some Hindu extremist organisations.
Don’t miss: A love letter to Tabu: the enduring magic she brings to her characters
Later in 2016, Lipstick Under My Burkha faced boycott from the All India Muslim Tehwar Committee had opposed the depiction of Muslim women citing reasons to hurt religious feelings and called for legal action against the film. . Again in 2018, Deepika Padukone star Padmaavat was embroiled in several controversies before and after her release. In fact, the film began to run into trouble ever since it hit the floors and its set was attacked by religious extremist groups. He received criticism for an alleged intimate scene between Muslim leader Alauddin Khilji and Hindu queen Padmavati, Ghoomar songs were criticized because Padukones’ belly was visible. Later, the filmmaker had to add VFX effects to cover it. The title of the film was also changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat.
However, this had not become a trend at the time. It increased following the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs in 2020 and the effect was visible in 2022 with theaters reopening after lockdown and people started flocking to full theaters this year after the coronavirus pandemic.
Origin of the #BoycottBollywood trend
In the aftermath of late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death on July 14, 2020 by suicide, several controversies have emerged including nepotism, the media trial of his girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty and the ensuing witch hunt.
Several Bollywood celebrities have been drawn into conversations about nepotism and the main reason behind Rajput’s death, including filmmaker Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt, among others. They have been accused of keeping foreigners out of the industry.
Meanwhile, the 2020 Hindi film Sadak 2 was released, starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, a sequel to Sanjay Dutt’s 1991 film Sadak. The trailer for the film was released in August 2020 on YouTube, which quickly became the second most hated video on the platform with the ongoing nepotism controversy. However, with the closure of cinemas, fewer Bollywood movies have been released and most of them have been released on OTT platforms and the industry has yet to see the trends.
In 2022, as A-lister movies, which were shelved, started hitting the big screens and audiences started coming to theaters, Bollywood took a hit from the Boycott trend. . Previously, when films were boycotted, the names of A-listers were still enough to draw crowds to cinemas such as Padmaavat and PK, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year. But this time it failed. Even movies like Laal Singh Chadha with names like Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor associated with them and Vikram Vedha with names like Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan couldn’t bring crowds to theaters.
Don’t Miss: Ishaan Khatter: From Above the Clouds to a Decent Boy, He’s Here to Stay
However, nepotism is not the only reason behind the #BoycottBollywood trend. These films also faced the trend in the name of religious conflict. Laal Singh Chaddha faced a boycott before its release because some people considered it anti-Hindu. While Vikram Veda faced it because he praised Aamir and his movie Laal Singh Chaddha. None of the films could even reach 150 crores.
Did you like this article?
Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/bollywood/boycott-trend-and-its-impact-on-bollywood-in2022-article-216913
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The boycott trend and its impact on Bollywood in 2022
- US House votes to remove bust of judge who wrote Dred Scott’s ruling defending slavery | US Congress
- Highlights from a Weird and Stupid Political Year
- 2022 ACP International Region Private Practice Prosthodontist Award – News
- EXAMPLE: Wrestling Takes on 2 in North Carolina
- Can you crack the UK spy agency’s Christmas card code? – BBC News
- Trump takes aim at polls showing Ron DeSantis with big lead
- How will technology make the fashion industry more sustainable? TechNode
- Progress has been made on the tunnel as part of a $1.2 billion earthquake project
- The late actor Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss remembers
- Agunbiade, Obazuaye, Sule won the podium
- 5 Things About The Actor Playing Gaston In ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Screen Rant