Man who rushed Dave Chappelle sentenced to 270 days in jail





The man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in May has been sentenced to nearly nine months in prison. Isaiah Lee, 24, who did not contest a misdemeanor battery charge and a charge of entering a restricted area during a live event, was sentenced to 270 days in county jail on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. In August, Lees’ attorney, assistant public defender Chelsea Padilla, requested that her client be placed in a mental health diversion program. Prosecutors opposed the motion, and a judge denied Lees’ request, which could have resulted in the charges against him being dismissed. Padilla did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment. Lee remains behind bars after being separately charged with attempted murder in connection with a December 2021 stabbing of his former roommate. In mid-May, Los Angeles County Dist. Atti. George Gascn said the publicity generated by the attack on Mr Chappelle led to the victim stabbing to identify Lee to Los Angeles police detectives. On May 3, Lee jumped out of the audience onto the Hollywood Bowl stage about halfway through Chappelles’ performance at the first Netflix Is A Joke Comedy Festival. In videos of the incident, Lee appeared to lower his head and charge at Chappelle, causing The Closer comic to recoil. Lee fled to the back of the stage where he was apprehended by security and suffered minor injuries. Chappelle was not injured. Lee was carrying a 3-inch folding knife that was shaped like a gun, but did not attempt to use the weapon during the attack, authorities said. It’s still unclear how Lee was able to enter the show with a weapon, or how he got through security and onto the stage. The weapon in the case will be destroyed, according to the city attorney’s office. During a performance at the Comedy Store days after the attack, Chappelle said he spoke to Lee before he was taken away by paramedics and Lee shared a story about his grandmother from Brooklyn, who had forced out of her neighborhood by gentrification. The attack was apparently intended to draw attention to his plight, Chappelle said. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office declined to file felony charges against Lee in the attack on the polarizing Emmy winner because the entertainer was not injured and Lee did not wield the weapon, prosecutors said. His next court date has been set for Jan. 19, according to LA County Sheriff’s inmate records. Times writer James Queally contributed to this report.

