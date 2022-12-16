Columbus Short claims Stephen tWitch Boss may have lost his ‘lifetime savings’





Stomp the Yard star Columbus Short has shared his unsubstantiated ‘theory’ of what he thinks could have led dancer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss to take his own life earlier this week. The 40-year-old actor who appeared with Boss in the 2010 “Stomp” sequel “Homecoming” posted a since-deleted video on Instagram on Thursday in which he claimed the former Ellen DeGeneres DJ, also aged 40, could have “invested in something that took his whole life. “People have made investments, people are doing a lot of things, it’s just a theory,” Short said in the one-minute clip, which was screen recorded and posted on Twitter. “How about investing something that would cost you your whole life, maybe? … It gets difficult. Short, who prefaced his claim with RIP tWitch,” added, “You don’t know what people are going through People are awful… tWitch was amazing, it’s amazing yet his legacy will live on. A source close to Boss said “there is absolutely no truth” to Short’s unsubstantiated allegation. Reps for Boss declined to comment for The Post, which also reached out to reps for Short. After presenting his unconfirmed theory, Short changed direction and appeared to draw a line to Tracy Christian, who owns the only hollywood black talent agency and would count Short among its clients. Columbus Short speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 3 in New Orleans. Getty Images for Petrol Short said he didn’t “want to talk too much” about the issues he felt might have affected Boss, but he went on to say that “Tracy Christian still hasn’t given me my money and that’s this what i’m talking about. “Because you got caught, you can’t pay me my silver? In a trust account? I don’t trust your account. I do not believe you, Tracy Christian,” he continued, before adding rudely, “And I’m not going to kill myself, I promise you. So pay me my money. The Post has contacted Christian for comment. (It’s unclear if Boss has ever been associated with her.) Stephen “tWitch” Boss committed suicide on Monday. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Boss checked into a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday, where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was found by a maid at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Tuesday after missing his departure. Chief was recalled by numerous celebrities, including his former boss, DeGeneres, who explained on Thursday how the musician “brought so much joy into my life.” She shared a video of the show’s emotional spring finale during which she paid a loving tribute to him. Over ten years ago, I met someone who changed my life and our show, she said, bringing Boss to tears. You always make me smile and laugh and we put a little something together just to say how much we all love you here. Boss is survived by his wife, Allison, and their three children: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call or text Suicide & Crisis Lifeline on 988.

