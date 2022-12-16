Entertainment
Actor Drew Droege learned same-sex affection isn’t welcome at LA restaurant
Drew DroegePhoto: Shutterstock
Actor Drew Droege and his date learned that same-sex affection was unwelcome at a Los Angeles restaurant.
In posts on Facebook and Instagram, Droege described the incident, which happened on Monday evening.
Last night I went on a really good date. With a truly sad, disgusting, hateful moment in the middle, he wrote.
Droege says he and his date had finished a nice meal at El Compadre in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles and were killing time with a second drink before heading to a show downtown.
We were in each other’s arms and we kissed several times, he recalls. A manager approached our table and said something to the [effect] de, you can’t do that here.
Droege wrote that he and his companion were confused. Then the manager told them firmly, it’s a family restaurant.
Droege asked if anyone in the restaurant had complained, but the manager just threw his hands up and said, I don’t care if you’re the President of the United States, we don’t allow your behavior here.
The actor, who stands out for his impressions of Chloe Sevigny, wrote that he and his date left the restaurant in shock.
The cold, sharp tone of a family restaurant. We do not allow your behavior here, he wrote. Have you ever wondered why gay people often seem nervous? Why do we walk faster? Why do we work so hard to please others and be good little citizens in this world?
Following Droeges’ post, which tagged El Compadre, the restaurant posted a statement on Instagram, which was later deleted, according the lawyer.
We have read all of your comments and concerns, and are reviewing what happened Monday night at our Echo Park location, the post read. As we work to learn more, we want to make it clear that we support the LGBTQ community and leave no room for intolerance, hatred, or unfair treatment of our beloved guests, regardless of race. , ethnic origin, age, sex, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability or status. We were built on the core value of doing everything with love, and we will do what it takes to continue to warmly welcome all guests into a safe community.
Please give us time to research what happened, gather more information, and take appropriate action. We will let you know soon.
In a later message, reposted by Droege on Wednesday evening, the restaurant apologized for the managers’ actions and said he had been fired.
We believe El Compadre is a family restaurant, and entering our restaurant is like entering our home, the post reads. At home, we believe in love and equality and the fact that one of our employees made some people feel unsafe is not acceptable to us.
I was never asked not to show love in public, said Droege the lawyer. Sadly, I’ve dealt with homophobia my entire life and thought a show of affection in LA was a safe thing to do.
He says he has been inundated with support since telling the story. Actors Matt Bomer, Tuc Watkins and Leslie Grossman, writer Michael Ausiello and others all posted messages of support.
Given all this support, I feel more secure and supported, says Droege. It was a** hole. It wasn’t the whole restaurant. It’s not our town.
