Warhammer 40,000′ series for Amazon – The Hollywood Reporter





Henry Cavill may not be wearing a red cape, but he has a cool new gig. The actor, who on Wednesday officially hung up his Man of Steel cape after Warner Bros. announced it was going in a new Superman direction thanks to DC Studio chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran, is attached to star and executive produce a series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000the popular sci-fi fantasy miniature war game that is set up on Amazon. Amazon is in final talks for the rights to the game, produced by Games Workshop, after months of negotiations and defense against rival companies who were also seeking the rights. No writer or showrunner is attached, though Vertigo Entertainment is also attached to executive produce. war hammer looks like a Dungeons & Dragons – dice are involved in the game – but also features intricate miniatures that players can place and move around a battlefield or model-built world. Games Workshop in the 1980s made miniatures for J&D and launched the game in 1987. It became the most popular miniature wargame in the world and spawned many imitators. The setting of the game is 40,000 years in the future where things are really dark. Human civilization has ceased to progress and is in an endless war with aliens and magical beings, with gods and demons featuring in a theological class system. Humans are the Imperium of Man, which is militaristic. A race of skeleton-like androids are known as the Necron; there is an Elven race known as the Aeldari as well as Orks; Tyranids are evil aliens; and the T’au are a blue-skinned alien race that may offer some hope. Cavill is known to be a war hammer fan and painted figurines. Because the project is in its early stages — to reiterate, Amazon hasn’t closed the deal yet — it’s not the next gig for Cavill, who recently announced he’s stepping down from his starring role at Netflix. the witcher. But it’s an ambitious move for Amazon and could deliver a show on an epic scale as it combines the big genre elements of sci-fi and fantasy along with a slew of human and non-human characters.

