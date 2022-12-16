Artist Captures Beauty and Hope in Marshall Fire’s Paintings – Boulder Daily Camera

When tragedy strikes, art has a way of providing some comfort and solace.

Artist Anne-Gifford who has lived in and around Boulder County’s Marshall community for more than four decades took to his canvas after a fire in late December last year wiped out more than 1,000 homes in the area.

Giffords A Tribute to Marshall: Painting My Way Through Healing can be viewed through December 30 at the East Boulder Recreation Center. In February and April, it will travel to the Boulder Main Public Library for an exhibition.

The 10 intricate watercolors show lush, grassy fields, delicate flowers and vibrant trees in the state they were previously consumed by flames.

In Recess at the Cherryvale Schoolhouse, the playing children are painted in a muted tone, a tribute to those who resided in the area decades before. The school pictured was one of the structures that made it through the Marshall Fire, although the trees and land around it were scorched.

In his painting Old Marshall, a classic mid-century blue car and driver also fade as schoolchildren drive down a rural road framed by fall foliage and a cluster of mailboxes, with surnames displayed on silver pewter.

Accompanied by photographs and text explaining the meaning and location of each painting, Gifford’s moving collection offers a beautiful insight into the natural beauty and community of a region that came together and worked hard in its darkest times. more difficult.

While Gifford was lucky to return after being evacuated to find her home still standing, some of her family and friends were not so lucky.

Her work is as much a love letter to the pristine, serene spaces that dotted the area before the fire as it is to the resilience of neighbors who helped each other emerge from the charred rubble and begin to rebuild.

We caught up with the talented designer who designed eight of the Bolder Boulder Race posters to find out more about her latest work, what she hopes viewers will take away, and what we can creatively expect from her.

Kalene McCort: What inspired you to create this moving collection, and do you think it will bring some solace to those still struggling with last year’s Marshall Fire?

Anne Gifford: So many people in our community suffered great loss from the Marshall Fire, and my own family was no exception. My son’s father lost his house in the fire, and two months later we lost his father to cancer. My Tribute to Marshall series emerged as I turned to my painting to work on my own feelings of loss and grief. I hoped that in the process, I could help others do the same.

Having lived in Marshall for 40 years both since the fire and before, I have made paintings that depict the beauty, as well as my historical perceptions of the area. The paintings in this exhibit include notable buildings and landscapes that capture Marshall’s rural flavor. After the fire, I took corresponding post-fire photographs to display with each painting, then wrote a short paragraph to tell the story behind the work.

KM: How did it feel to return home after being evacuated to find your house still standing, and how did you support family members and friends who weren’t so lucky?

AG: It would be a lie to say that I was not grateful and relieved that my house was among the survivors. My heart, however, was broken for everyone who had lost so much. I went with my son to survey what was left of his childhood home.

Later, we collected favorite rocks from a charred stone wall with which we were going to create a memorial garden to his father in my son’s backyard. One of the toughest times for us was when FEMA had to remove two massive 150-year-old poplar trees from the property. Their towering branches had formed a strong umbrella over the house and the grounds since Marshall had been a mining town.

I am currently painting a portrait of a house that has been destroyed by fire, and it has been quite emotional as I can feel the owners love and loss for their house as I paint. I hope that my painting will contribute to their recovery.

KM: Would you say that art has always been a therapeutic outlet for you?

AG: Absolutely. When I paint, I immerse myself completely in what I do, leaving no room for parasitic thoughts.

KM: What do you hope viewers take away from the collection, and is the work for sale?

AG: People across the Boulder Valley were traumatized and the community came out with an outpouring of love and support. I hope those whose lives have been indelibly altered will remember that they are not alone and that they will continue to feel the comfort of this collective embrace.

I hope my Marshall paintings will make us reflect on what is beautiful in our region and remind us not to take the familiarity of this beauty for granted.

My series culminates with a promising message of renewal and hope. Hope in the form of a daffodil emerging from a charred garden. Hope in the form of new growth that turns the blackened hillsides into a carpet of bright green grass. Hope in the form of three illuminated Christmas trees, exactly where they stood every year at the end of a lane on Cherryvale Road. They throw just enough dim light for us to make out the foundations of a new home, and we know the sun will rise again over Marshall.

Giclee prints of all the paintings are available for sale, along with a selection of the original watercolours.

KM: What can we expect from you next? Future projects or goals for 2023?

AG: There will be more of my iconic Colorado landscapes that illustrate our beautiful surroundings. More recently I have also been inspired to paint my interpretation of current circumstances or thought patterns and as inspiration arises I expect more of this type of artwork to unfold.

One of the most rewarding aspects of my long career is that it has given me the opportunity to bring joy and thoughtfulness into the lives of others through my artwork and my teaching, and that’s why I paint.