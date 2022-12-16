Veena Kapoor, Veena Kapoor, Veteran Bollywood Actress, Alive, Files Police Report Following Death Rumors (VIDEO)





KUALA LUMPUR, December 16 After rumors that her own son was beaten to death, veteran Bollywood actress Veena Kapoor has stepped out to clear the air. Along with her son, the 73-year-old actress appeared in an interview with Asian News International (ANI) after filing a police report at Dindoshi Police Station in Mumbai, India. According Hindustan timeVeena clarified that there was a Veena Kapoor who was killed by her son recently and she shared the same name. This is fake news. The truth is there was a Veena Kapoor, she was murdered. But I’m not that Veena Kapoor. The name is the same but I am staying here in Goregaon not Juhu. I also stay with my son, which is why people thought I was the Veena Kapoor, she explained. #LOOK | “If I don’t file a complaint now, it will continue to happen with others. It’s moral harassment…”. Actress Veena Kapoor arrives at the police station to file an FIR against those who spread rumors of her murder by her own son. pic.twitter.com/AcBeSo1rwM ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022 According to Veena, she was mentally tortured by the rumors, enduring endless calls. Meanwhile, ANI reported that her son is currently receiving hate speech online. If we don’t complain now, then the same will happen later with others. The mental torture that occurs with repeated calls, day and night, even during filming, ruins the mood. I am also unable to concentrate on work, Veena added. News of the mistaken identity was also reported by the PTI news agency, with an official from the Dindoshi police station confirming that he had received a defamation case report. The case was filed on the complaint of Veena who said her photograph was used in a news story in place of an elderly person who was allegedly murdered by her son in Mumbais Juhu area. The police official said the elderly person who was allegedly killed over a property dispute shared the same name as the actress, which may have caused the confusion. The case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code for defamation. Veena is best known for her role in an Indian drama series bhabhi as well as movies Dal: The Gang, Luxury and Mitter Pyare Nu Haal Mureedan Da Kehna.

