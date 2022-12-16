Entertainment
Vivek Oberoi says powerful people in Bollywood sabotaged his career
Throughout his 20-year career, Vivek Oberoi has had several successful films, including Dum and Saathiya.However, despite “his performance as an actor and at the box office,” Vivek Oberoi went through some dry spells after his award-winning performances.
The actor now talks about his career, which he says was based purely on “meritocracy”, and the times he was unemployed.
He said his family saw him suffer as he fought the lobby that operated against him in Bollywood.
In an interview withBollywood bubble,Vivek spoke about the turbulent phase of his life. He said,
“They love me a lot, they’re proud of me because they saw me go through such a phase where there was a whole lobby, a group of powerful people trying to bring me down. That’s when That’s when I went out and gave a Shootout at Lokhandwala, where I got a lot of praise and won awards. People were like, ‘Oh my God, that’s amazing!’ I was sitting at home for a year and a half, and no one was coming to see me with movies; it defies all logic. As an actor, I was delivering, the box office was delivering, there were awards, critics were renting, but there was no work, kaam hi nahi tha,”
Vivek is convinced that the lobby working to suppress the potential is finally cracking.
“It’s breaking. Look what Sushant Singh Rajput went through, or so many other kids. So many talents are crushed because it was someone’s decision to destroy someone for other reasons than work. There is so much power in some people’s hands; a God complex has to go. We can’t have too much power in their hand where they can think they can make or break someone and making sure people don’t work in this industry anymore. People have told me this, and they really believe it. It’s our fault as an industry that we gave them that kind of power. This pedestal should only be given to new, old, upcoming, established talent, that’s the most important thing.
Vivek praises his open-mindedness and lack of arrogance for his decision to jump into OTT early on when Bollywood still despised the medium.
“Sometimes we believe hum sab jaante hai, humara hi sahi hai. It comes from a feeling of arrogance that you all know, but you should be willing to try something new; you should be willing to say, okay, I’ll try and reinvent myself, let me try and experience what it is, and that’s what gets you.”
Vivek was last seen at MX Player’s Dharavi Bank branch. The online series, directed by Samit Kakkad, starred Suniel Shetty and Sonali Kulkarni in a crime drama.
The actor’s next project is Rohit Shetty’s (OTT) over-the-top debut album, Indian Police Force, in which he plays IGP Rathore alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.
