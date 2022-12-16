Entertainment
Shalin Bhanot breaks down after reading her father’s letter; netizens advise him to stay away from Tina Datta to save his game
Bigg Boss 16: Now is the time in the series where every contestant will be seen getting extremely emotional and breaking down. In the latest promos of the show, we see how Shalin Bhanot cries inconsolably after reading her father’s letter. There are only four weeks left and so far Shalin has failed to make the winners list as his dad in the letter told him he was the real winner and it brought the actor to tears and made him extremely emotional. Looking at Shalin, netizens expressed their sympathy and said it was the first time he didn’t look fake and now he should start distancing himself from Tina Datta to save his game.
friend of a friend
Does ke liye stand lena like it?
I love you my brother you deserve it.
PROUD OF YOU SHALIN BHANOT pic.twitter.com/0m85s4LZD8
Soumadeep Mandal soumadeep (@SoumadeepMand13) December 15, 2022
One user said: “This guy is the most misunderstood. He’s labeled fake and Tina played a mean game. @shalinbhanot we are with you” Another user commented, “Bhai tina se dur ho jao usne tumhari game krb krdi hai”. Meanwhile, many felt her crying was fake.
Tina Datta entered the series for the second time after Shalin Bhanot pressed the bell to let her in. While Tina was seen lashing out at Shalin for making her exit from the show for not hitting the bell at the start. Tina plays her game even more after making her comeback, while Shalin wanders lost in the series.
We wonder if this letter from his father will bring a change in Shalin’s game as he should change his track and stop following Tina and start the new game plan.
