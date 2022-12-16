Entertainment
Leading tech companies partner with Linux Foundation to support open map data development
Does anyone else run out of paper maps?: A group of companies, including Meta, Microsoft, AWS, and TomTom, have partnered with the Linux Foundation to form the Overture Maps Foundation to do a few things: develop interoperable open map data and reverse Google’s dominance in the cards. Paul see you.
Another tool to decrypt Salesforce: Too much data, not enough time. Fortunately, there’s Sweep, a new no-code configuration tool that can make data in Salesforce more usable. The company has raised $28 million to put companies back in control of their own data, Kyle writing.
Go behind the scenes: Paul also has a story about how Spotify plans to monetize its open-source Backstage project through premium plugins.
Startups and VCs
Dakotah Rice, founder of Poolit, says Mary Ann, 2023 will in all likelihood be a fantastic year for venture capital and private equity. It’s a bit like starting from a new base. The company raised millions to turn accredited investors into LPs in venture capital and private equity funds.
Ventures Platform, a pan-African start-up venture capital firm, has closed its fund at $46 million as it seeks to double down on category-leading companies across the continent, take writing. Most of its backers at the first close were primarily based in Africa, which was a deliberate effort.
Which Instagram Ad Placement is the Most Profitable: Reels, Feed Posts, or Stories?
Consumer-facing startups are spending more on platforms like TikTok and Instagram to reach customers, but which advertising products offer the best return?
In a case study based on Instagram campaigns for a site that facilitates bookings for independent beauty professionals, digital marketer Angelina Liparteliani examined Instagram Reels, Feed Posts and Stories.
Her very detailed breakdown includes examples of ads used in various campaigns, the process she used to optimize creative media, and a cost-per-click analysis that shows how she reduced CPC from $1.51 to 17 cents. .
“Definitely don’t chase trends,” advises Liparteliani. “Diversify your advertising strategy, test different ideas, and don’t give up if your ad doesn’t deliver results immediately.”
Big Tech inc.
Jacqueline got a scoop that Coinbase created a asset recovery tool for unsupported Ethereum-based tokens. If you just go huh? Well, let her explain: in the past, if you sent assets not supported by Coinbase to a user’s address on the exchange, you would receive a message that the assets were delivered with chain hits, but they weren’t actually going into the recipients’ wallets. Coinbase supports hundreds of cryptocurrencies, but there are thousands that don’t. ERC-20 tokens are one of them, and the crypto exchange found around 4,000 sent to its ledger. Luckily, he now has a way to help customers get them back.
