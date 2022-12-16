Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Dino Morea and more







Image source: File photo With their busy schedules throughout the year, our B-Town celebrities are always on the go from country to country. But despite being busy, they know how to travel in style. As 2023 is fast approaching, here are 5 amazing airport looks for the year 2022.

Image source: Viral Bhayani Ranveer Singh: Monochrome fashion is taken to the next level, thanks to Ranveer Singh! the actor who is known for doing everything his own way is dressed head to toe in what appears to be an ensemble from Italian luxury fashion brand Valentino, famous for its bright pink aesthetic.

Image source: Viral Bhayani Varun Dhawan: Light and casual is his style statement. Varun Dhawan certainly surprised everyone as he walked out of the airport wearing a black mesh tank top over a red ganji t-shirt. The actor paired the look with lightly washed denim pants and a comfy beanie.

Image source: File photo Shahid Kapoor: Dashing in Denim is what Shahid Kapoor sums up in this look! Often touted as one of the best-dressed actors, Shahid Kapoor goes the classic route by rocking a denim jacket and distressed denim jeans with a white t-shirt. The sunglasses and the cap give the look a casual chic look.

Image source: File photo Dino Morea: You can never go wrong with a black and white outfit. Always stunning with his fashion sense, Dino Morea wowed fans with this casual yet classic airport look. You can surely take inspiration from how Dino Morea styled his black jacket with the white pants and t-shirt.

Image source: File photo Kartik Aaryan: Kartik Aaryan knows how to travel in style. He wore an all-black outfit and paired them with classic white sneakers. Kartik sported this comfortable and impressive look that left us with our eyes in the heart.

