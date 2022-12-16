Universal Studios Hollywood’s Nintendo Theme Park Opens Soon





For anyone wondering when Super Nintendo World will open in Hollywood, your question has finally been answered. The immersive land that puts you in the middle of some of your favorite Nintendo games, which was announced for Universal Studios Hollywood in 2015, finally has an opening date and it’s sooner than you think. Set your calendar for 2023, because the Super Nintendo World theme park at Universal Studios Hollywood opens February 17. Anyone who has recently visited Universal Studios Hollywood has certainly seen a glimpse of the construction lot while riding the long escalators to the lower lot. Thematic land looks exactly as you imagine Super Mario World would look like IRL if you were sucked into the game Jumanji-style. Not only does the Universals version of the Mushroom Kingdom have green pipes and floating blocks all around, but the land is also interactive like the video game. This means you can collect coins as well as keys throughout your stay like Mario and Luigi with a Power-Up Band. This new Nintendo Zone at Universal Studios will have lots of fun things to do, but the main attraction is a super nostalgic ride for anyone who grew up with it. Mario Kart. When is the Mario Kart Ride at the universal opening? Cue the nostalgia, because Super Nintendo World will have a Mario Kart attraction that you can ride. Instead of being behind the wheel of your controller, you’ll be behind a real wheel in Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge. The ride, which will be part of the February opening, is very similar to Universal Studios Japan’s, where you’ll navigate a familiar Mario Kart course for Team Mario as you try to win Team Bowser’s Golden Cup. The attraction will be located in Bowsers Castle. If you’ve been to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at any of the Universal Studios parks and walked through Hogwarts to ride Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, you know Universal takes its lineups seriously. That means you’ll have tons of Instagram-worthy opportunities to snap photos and search for Easter eggs that only Nintendo fans can spot while you wait. Attractions at Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood In addition to the attraction, Super Nintendo World will also have a Toadstool Cafe, which is the biggest draw for foodies. When Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021, the thing that got most fans excited to visit was the Toadstool Cafe menu. Everything available is the definition of made for the Gram and fits Nintendo’s theme so well. Luckily for those of us who can’t afford an overseas trip to Japan, the Universal Studios Hollywood version of Super Nintendo World will have an equally perfect menu. According to the press release, Toadstool Cafe will offer savory dishes like Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup and a Mario Bacon Cheeseburger. There will also be a Piranha Plant Caprese and Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger as well as a Question Mark Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake for dessert. After refueling, you can stop by the 1-UP Factory for Nintendo-themed merchandise. You and your best friend can get Mario and Luigi hats that will look super cute when you have a photo with them later. As with any theme park experience, there will be character meet and greets from not only Mario and Luigi, but also the iconic Princess Peach. You’ll actually enter the country through Peachs Castle, which will give a nostalgic feel to AF for anyone who’s played super mario 64 For hours. Even if you’ve never played a Mario game before, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood will offer you something fun. So you might as well put a trip to Universal Studios on your 2023 RN travel list. Don’t miss a thing Be the first to know what’s trending, straight from Elite Daily

