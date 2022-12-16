Bollywood – Salman Khans Tiger 3 to Shah Rukh Khans Dunki: The 15 Most Anticipated Hindi Movies of 2023





Posted on 16.12.22, 11:10 After a boring box office in 2022, Bollywood is gearing up for big action in 2023 with a slew of star-powered movies. 2023 could well be the year of comebacks Shah Rukh Khan resurfaces with three films, Karan Johar will return with his new director, and Salman Khan will unleash his third Tiger film. That’s not all. Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor also have a list of releases. Here is our list of the 15 most anticipated Hindi movies of 2023. Pathane Upcoming action thriller from Siddharth Anands Pathane will mark the return of Shah Rukh Khan. The fourth installment of YRFs Spy Universe also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The song Rank Besharamstarring Shah Rukh and Deepika, and Shah Rukh’s new look for the film has already generated a lot of excitement. Tentative release date: January 25





Shehzada Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will reunite after Luke Chupi for this remake of Telugu blockbuster Trivikram Srinivass 2020 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik plays the main role in Shehzadadirected by Rohit Dhawan of Desperate and Desi Boyz celebrity. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Tentative release date: February 10





Maidaan Starring Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, considered the architect of modern Indian football Maidaan is a sports drama directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Based on Indian football’s golden era (1952-62), the star cast includes Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh, Abhinay Raj Singh and Gajraj Rao. Tentative release date: February 17 selfie A remake of Lal Jrs Malayalam film 2019 Driver’s licenseRaj Mehtas selfie stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Tisca Chopra. It is a comedy-drama produced by Karan Johar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Akshay recently shared her look for the upcoming film, dressed in colorful faux fur. Tentative release date: February 24 Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway The true story of an Indian immigrant couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian social services in 2011, Ashima Chibbers’ upcoming film stars Rani Mukerji as a mother who fights for get her children back. Tentative release date: 3rd of March Bholah An Official Remake of Lokesh Kanagarajs Tamil Hit 2019 Kaithi, Bholaa directed by Ajay Devgn revolves around a prisoner who returns home after ten years in prison to meet his young daughter. But his journey is not without obstacles and perils at every step. The action thriller has Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. Tentative release date: March 30





Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Karan Johar dons the director hat after six years for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The romantic drama also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Churni Ganguly. Tentative release date: April 28 jawan Written and directed by Atlee, jawan is an action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra are her co-stars. Tentative release date: June 2 Adipurush Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological film based on the Ramayana. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The creators faced backlash online after releasing a teaser for the film in October and revealed poor visual effects. The film is reportedly being reshot, following which its January release was put on hold. Tentative release date: June 16





Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vangas’ next Hindi movie Animal will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. The gangster drama explores the relationship dynamics between the characters, bringing out their animalistic instincts. Tentative release date: August 15th





Salad Baahubali Star Prabhas has teamed up with Shruti Haasan for Prashanth Neels’ upcoming action thriller. Produced by Hombale Films, Salad also features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Eashwari Rao, who had played Saran Shakthis mother screen in KGF: Chapter 2plays screen mother Prabhass in Saladgiving rise to speculation of a possible crossover between the two films. Tentative release date: September 28 tiger 3 After Tiger Ek Tha and Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger and Zoya will return in the third installment of the spy franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, tiger 3 will be a kind of reunion for Salman and his To like on-screen co-star Revathy, though they weren’t paired opposite each other. Tentative release date: November 10 Sam Bahadur Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is a biopic of Sam Manekshaw, Chief of Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Maneskshaw, who was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of marshal. Tentative release date: 1st December Soak Soak brought in Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani, the director of the Munna Bhai movies and 3 idiots, together for the first time. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, the film revolves around the racketeering behind the illegal route known as the Donkey Flight, used by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and the United States. Tentative release date: December 22







