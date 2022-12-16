Vivek Oberoi hits out at ‘the powerful of Bollywood’ for ruining his career





Vivek Oberoi’s professional chart has had several ups and downs, but he has surely delivered many successes in his career. He gave his fans gems like Company, Doum and Saathiya. Although it’s been more than 20 years since the actor made a breakthrough in his career, he still explained why he went from awards to no job at all. The Saathiya The actor faced many rejections and still made a comeback every time. Again, speaking toIndian Expressin an interview, Vivek talked about his background and how he thinks “powerful people in Bollywood” sabotaged his career. Vivek said his life has taught him not to limit himself to a “set-up” mentality and to think outside the box instead. He said, “I’ve been very particular and very careful. Regardless of who the producer is or how big the facility is, if I don’t feel anything, I say no. I think I have a commitment to my fans that have been there for me for 20 years through thick and thin. So my commitment is that if excellence, at least I try. If I try to do something new, I make it clear to them. If it doesn’t doesn’t work, I apologize; and if it works, I say thank you. I’ve always been very transparent with the public.”

VivekOberoi_Instagram Vivek talked about his struggle with not having movies and how he went through a tough time in Bollywood. “When I came out and gave a Shooting in Lokhandwala, people were like oh my god, this is amazing! and then for a year and a half I was sitting at home, no one was coming to see me with movies, it defies all logic. As an actor I was delivering, the box office was delivering, there were awards, critics were praising me but there was no work, kaam hi nahi tha“, added the actor.

VivekOberoi_Instagram The actor also shared that he was also getting offers in mainstream Hindi cinema. Vivek said: “I get offers, people tell me about different projects. But I’m not holding my breath. I had an amazing experience when I got a call from Rohit (Shetty), we’ve been friends ever since. so many years, and We’ve talked about working together. Rohit has a heart of gold and makes a point of attending the events I organize for poor kids battling cancer. He’s not here because he has a movie coming out, he’s just there to support us. Professionally, Vivek was last seen in the MX Player Series. Dharavi Bank. The crime drama series is directed by Samit Kakkad and also stars Suniel Shetty and Sonali Kulkarni. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian fontin which he will play the role of IGP Rathore with Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

