Restaurant can manager who berated the gay actor and his date for kissing

A Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles said it fired an employee after scolding two men on a date. The couple made the mistake of showing each other a little affection.

Actor Drew Droege, who is also a regular on the LA comedy circuit, shared what happened on his Facebook and Instagram.

Last night I went on a really good date, Droege wrote. With a really sad, disgusting, hateful moment in the middle.

We went to El Compadre in Echo Park. The food and our server were both excellent. We paid and had some time before going to a show downtown.

Finishing our second drinks, we hugged each other and kissed several times. A manager approached our table and said something to the effect of, you can’t do that here. We were confused at first, but then he very firmly stated that it was a family restaurant.

I asked if anyone had complained to him, as we looked around and saw only happy heterosexual couples eating, laughing, doing the same thing we were doing, Droege said. He threw his hands up in front of us and said, I don’t care if you’re the President of the United States, we don’t allow your behavior here. We quickly got up and left.

Droege went on to say: Have you ever wondered why gay people often seem nervous? Why do we walk faster? Why do we work so hard to please others and be good little citizens in this world? I will never come back. I encourage you all to find another location as well. Also, after this happened to us, we went out and made out in their parking lot.

The restaurant responds

Droeges’ post drew hundreds of comments. Soon, people were also leaving complaints and negative reviews on social media and El Compadres’ Yelp page.

Yesterday, El Compadre responded to his PageInstagram.

We would like to sincerely apologize for the actions of our manager on the night of December 12. This is not representative of our core values ​​at El Compadre, and we wanted to let our customers know that the manager was fired.

We have been in business for nearly 50 years, and we accept, value and value every customer who walks through our doors, and this behavior will never be tolerated at our establishment, the statement continued. We deeply regret the way our manager handled this situation.

He continued, We believe that El Compadre is a family restaurant, and entering our restaurant is like entering our home. At home, we believe in love and equality and the fact that one of our employees has put someone in danger is not acceptable to us.

Droege told the Los Angeles Time that El Compadre had not personally contacted him to apologize.

He said he and his date weren’t frisky or anything and were shocked by the attitude of the managers.

It made us feel less good and made us feel really judged, Droege said. All the fears that we have as gay people in public, I mean there’s a lot of really, really awful things that keep happening to us in this country, in this world every day, and it was so minor compared to something like this. It was just a reminder of, Oh, you might think you’re safe in LA, but you’re not.