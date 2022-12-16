Who is Jack Champion? About the Actor Playing Spider in ‘Avatar 2’ – Hollywood Life

Entertainment
Fans have been waiting for over a decade to see Avatar: The Way of the Water. The epic sequel hits theaters on December 16 and features new cast including Jack’s Champion. The character of servants is a key element of Avatars future, and he’ll be an instant fan favorite.
So who is Jack Champion? Once Avatar: The Way of the Water is available in theaters, everyone will want to know more about this talented young actor who is just 18 years old. HollywoodLife has gathered everything you need to know.
1. Jack plays the role of Spider in Avatar: The Way of the Water.
Jack plays Miles Spider Socorro. He is a human born in Hells Gate and adopted by Jake Sully and Neytiri. He is close to all of Jake and Neytiris’ children, especially their adopted daughter Kiri. For most of his life, Spider was raised as part of the Navi. Avatar: The Way of the Water is the introduction of spiders into the Avatar world.
2. Jack stayed in training mode for two years.
Since Jack plays a human in Avatar: The Way of the Water, his training was far more rigorous than many of his actors. I must have looked like I grew up in the jungle of Pandora following the Navi kids. Not only did I have to learn all the bow, movement, and knife training, but they also sent me with a personal trainer.Josh Murillowho I still work with today, who basically helped me go from a chubby 13-year-old boy who didn’t really know how to train to someone who was leaner, muscular and good at movement, said Jack QG.
For two years, he had maintained a shirtless physique. We needed to come up with a workable two-year plan. I did a lot of repetitive weightlifting, high intensity interval training as well as boxing workouts and incline walks.
In addition to exercise, Jack also followed a high protein diet and trained for underwater performance capture. The actor explained that he trained in freediving and scuba diving for four years. They designed a real full face mask because on Pandora humans have to have a face mask to breathe in their oxygen from the outside which also worked as a snorkel mask to keep us underwater for hours. I held my breath for up to five minutes and 33 seconds at one point. Overall, Jack worked on Avatar 2 from age 12 to age 16.
3. Jack will be back for Avatar 3.
Jack should be back for the upcoming third and fourth Avatar movies. Spider will continue to play a major role in the Avatar story. Avatar 3 and 4 will be released on December 22, 2023 and December 19, 2025.
I think Spider feels like he always wanted a family, a real family. And I feel like he feels that potential of a real family in the Sullys, but he can’t help but feel a little disconnected because not only is he human, he’s also not may not be fully accepted by everyone. And also with Quaritch, I don’t know, he feels very conflicted about what real family even means, Jack said ScreenRant on the journey of his characters.
4. Jack has more movies in the works.
Following the release of Avatar: The Way of the WaterJack will star in Cry 6which will be released on March 10, 2023. Jack plays a new character in the Scream universe and not much is known about his character so far.
5. Jack has a Sphynx Cat!
Jack has an adorable 2-year-old Sphynx cat named Butters The champion cat. Jack has a PageInstagram dedicated to his cat.
