Bulawayo could be the Bollywood of Zimbabwe







KeYona TV CEO Qhubani Moyo (left) and other delegates watch the proceedings at the KeYona TV launch at ZITF Hall 4 on Saturday Bongani Ndlovu, columnist The arrival of KeYona TV has the potential to make Bulawayo the Bollywood of Zimbabwe, said Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa.

She said so in a pre-recorded speech at the KeYona TV launch at ZITF Hall 4 on Saturday night. The launch was attended by Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Kindness Paradza, Minister of Provincial Affairs and Decentralization of Bulawayo, Judith Ncube, Mayor of Bulawayo, Solomon Mguni, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Director Nicholas Moyo, KeYona TV CEO Qhubani Moyo and Azam TV Chief Financial Officer Kedarnathrao Bedare. A minute’s silence was observed for Cont Mhlanga, who died before he could attend the launch of the TV channel he helped set up.

Zimbabweans and Africans across the continent will enjoy KeYona TV using the Azam TV platform (Channel 398) and the Zimbabwe Digital Terrestrial Transmission (DDT) platform.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Bulawayo has been producing quality content for years. The launch was attended by Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Kindness Paradza, Minister of Provincial Affairs and Decentralization of Bulawayo, Judith Ncube, Mayor of Bulawayo, Solomon Mguni, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Director Nicholas Moyo, KeYona TV CEO Qhubani Moyo and Azam TV Chief Financial Officer Kedarnathrao Bedare. Bulawayo is the cultural center of Zimbabwe. The film and theater industry has been booming for many years and a lot of content has been produced from Bulawayo for consumption by the rest of Zimbabwe, Minister Mutsvangwa said.

I firmly believe that Bulawayo has the potential to become the Bollywood of Zimbabwe. The Second Republic fully supports the plurality of the media and the country is at the dawn of a new era in the dissemination and access to information. Minister Mutsvangwa said the launch of KeYona TV is a huge opportunity for Bulawayo and surrounding regions to tell the untold stories of businessmen who are building the economy brick by brick but have remained in the shadows due to the lack of coverage. She said the arrival of KeYona TV showed governments’ commitment to media reforms.

The launch of KeYona TV here in Bulawayo is a testament to the government’s commitment to media reforms, to open up the airwaves and allow for more diverse voices in broadcasting. CEO Mr. Qubani Moyo Minister Ncube said the launch of KeYona TV solidifies Bulawayos’ status as a cultural hub.

KeYona TVs base in the City of Kings complements the creativity of Bulawayos as it is known as the center of arts and culture as espoused by His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe Dr ED Mnangagwa who said publicly that the city of Bulawayo remains the epicenter of the country. creative arts, said Minister Ncube. Launch of Keyona TV She honored the late Mhlanga for his contributions not only to the birth of KeYona TV but also to the establishment of Amakhosi Theater Productions, saying it became the blast furnace for producing and nurturing talent in Bulawayo. Minister Ncube went on to say that she was delighted that KeYona TV is based in Bulawayo.

KeYonas Moyo paid tribute to the Second Republic for opening up media space and allowing latent talents to show their gifts.

He also thanked the business community for coming together and supporting the launch. We are also grateful to the corporate sector for their support of the KeYona launch initiative. Deputy Minister Paradza Kindness Many of them have joined us in different ways, but we would like to single out Ingwebu Breweries, who donated US$10,000 for the launch.

This is a very important gesture and we are grateful for it. We hope the corporate sector will continue to support our initiatives, Moyo said.

NACZ Director Moyo asked guests to observe a minute of silence for Dean of Arts Mhlanga.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chronicle.co.zw/bulawayo-could-be-zimbabwes-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos