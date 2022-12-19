‘The Scriptures Jumped at Me’: Actor-Filmmaker Shares Powerful Bible Message God Gave Him





Alex Kendrick, half of the Kendrick Brothers film crew behind popular films like Fireproof, Courageous, War Room and Lifemark, believes that glorifying God and clinging to eternal truths should always take precedence over worldly accolades. Listen to the latest episode of the CBNs Quick Start podcast Kendrick delivered a powerful and compelling message about success during a recent podcast conversation with actress Shari Rigby, revealing her own struggles and victories in this area. The more I began to tell stories in the form of feature films and books, the more the scriptures jumped out at me, and the Lord pointed out the passages that speak of when you see a Pharisee or someone praying on the corner of the streets for to be seen by men, Jesus said that’s the only reward they’ll ever get, Kendrick said on RigbysThe Women of My World podcast. He continued, They get nothing from the Lord when they are [trying] to be seen by men. These biblical references caused Kendrick to reflect on his faith and his journey, especially his filmmaking endeavors and other related projects. I started to think, Lord, I don’t want to do these movies or these books or speak just to be seen by men,’ he said, adding that, like so many others, he had to difficult to feel successful in the eyes of others. I had to organize, even in my own heart, what type of success motivated me. Hear Kendrick talk about his success, his career and more: Kendrick and his brother Stephen have openly discussed how they pray for a substantial amount of time before making new films, ensuring themes, plots and other elements align with Gods, which will set them apart. many other filmmakers. I want Lords’ presence on the projects we’re working on, Kendrick told Rigby. I want Him to be glorified, to do more through these projects and ways of ministry than I ever could, and I want to hear, Bravo, good and faithful servant, when I stand before Him. Kendrick said it’s important to check your heart to make sure God is at the center of people’s motives, keeping in mind what really matters and not getting overwhelmed by rewards, finances and other honors. We got a little taste of the rewards and status that we thought was fulfilling, and it felt good for about 15 minutes, he said. Then it starts to fade and I realize, Lord, I just want you.’ Listen to the entire conversationhere. The Kendrick Brothers’ most recent film, Lifemark, a film aboutadoption published earlier this yearin the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning ofRoe vs. Wade resonated deeply. We only received a flood of responses and people even made decisions for Christ in the theater, Kendrick told CBN Faithwire. We were very grateful for what was happening and we can’t wait to see what else God is doing. LilyAfterabout Lifemark.

