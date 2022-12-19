Puma P-22, the ‘Hollywood Cat,’ was euthanized due to injuries and poor health

P-22, the famous mountain lion known as the “Hollywood Cat” because he roamed the hills from Hollywood to Los Angeles for more than a decade, has died, officials said Saturday. state wildlife.

The beloved animal, which helped raise awareness for California’s big cat population, was ‘compassionately euthanized’ after it was discovered with chronic health conditions and serious injuries from what officials believe to be a vehicle collision, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said. in a press release.

“P-22’s advanced age, combined with chronic, debilitating and life-shortening conditions and the clear need for long-term veterinary intervention, left P-22 with no hope of a positive outcome,” the department said. .

FILE – In November 2014, a file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a mountain lion known as the P-22, photographed in the Griffith Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. US National Park Service, via AP

P-22, who was estimated to be around 12 years old, had recently appeared to show ‘signs of distress’, killing a pet on a leash last month, and attack others. The behavior led CDFW officials to decide he should be captured and assessed, which they did. December 12 in a backyard in the Los Feliz neighborhood.

Later, authorities received a tip that the cat may have been hit by a vehicle.

After medical staff at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park performed tests and scans on the feline, they came to the conclusion that P-22 would be euthanized due to his severely deteriorated health. Tests showed he had “significant trauma” to his head, right eye and internal organs, CDFW wrote.

“The examination also revealed significant pre-existing conditions, including irreversible kidney disease, chronic weight loss, extensive parasitic skin infection throughout his body, and localized arthritis,” the department said.

CDFW said it would not review details of the vehicle collision, as it was the fault of P-22 or the driver.

“This is a contingency that stems from habitat loss and fragmentation,” the statement said. “This underscores the need for thoughtful construction of wildlife passageways and well-planned spaces that provide wildlife with room to roam.”

This photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows the P-22 being transported to a wildlife care facility for a full health evaluation Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in the Hollywood Hills. P-22, the famous mountain lion who calls central Los Angeles home and has become a symbol of urban pressures on wildlife, has been euthanized after dangerous changes in his behavior that led to examinations that revealed a poor health and an injury probably caused by a car. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, via AP

State wildlife officials first captured and landed P-22 in March 2012, when he was about 2 years old, according to the National Park Service. He is one of nearly 100 cougars with NPS biologists have been follow and study since 2002.

“The P-22 mountain lion has had an extraordinary life and captured the hearts of people in Los Angeles and beyond,” CDFW said. “The most difficult, yet most compassionate choice, was to respectfully minimize her suffering and stress by humanely ending her journey.”

Beth Pratt, California regional executive director for the nonprofit National Wildlife Federation, wrote a heartfelt message praise for the feline on Saturday, saying “he changed us”.

“It’s hard to imagine I’ll be writing about P-22 in the past tense now,” Pratt wrote. “We will all be grappling with the loss of P-22 for some time, trying to make sense of a Los Angeles without this magnificent wild creature.”

P-22 has inspired positive change for Southern California wildlife, she wrote. Often given credit for the $87 million Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossingwhich is being built on Highway 101 in the Agoura Hills. When completed, it will allow animals to move around more freely without risking being run over by cars.

“He showed people around the world that we need to make sure our roads, highways and communities are better and safer when people and wildlife can travel freely to find food, shelter and families,” Pratt said.