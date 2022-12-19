Entertainment
Nora Fatehi sets the stage on fire performing Light The Sky in the FIFA Final | Bollywood
Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi gave an electrifying live performance during the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The final match on Sunday will pit Argentina against France to lift the prestigious Jules Rimet Trophy. Before the match, Nora joined Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal to perform their song, Light The Sky. Read also : Deepika Padukone and former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas unveil FIFA World Cup trophy
For the last day, Nora opted for an embellished black dress, adorned with ruffles. She paired it with black stockings and heels to elevate the all-black look. Videos and photos of her performance are currently making the rounds on the internet.
In a video, Nora sang and danced to the song. Taking center stage, she sang in Hindi and left fans proud.
Reacting to one of these videos, one of her fans commented, #NoraFatehi was a feast for the eyes during the live #ClosingCeremony. Nora fatehi the women who stole the show at the Qatar 2022 closing ceremony, another person added. A fan also said that Nora Fatehi and Deepika Padukone were both the jaaans of this closing ceremony. Admit it or not inko dekh kar apke bi face per khushi aye ti (Nora and Deepika were the heart of the closing ceremony, admit it or not, they must have made you smile).
Speaking about being part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the anthem Light The Sky, Nora previously penned an emotional note. She shared, “That moment when you hear your voice at the @fifaworldcup world cup stadium (face holding back tears and smiling face with heart-shaped red-eye emojis) was so surreal! Her steps like these ones make the trip totally worth it (tears holding back face, red heart and hand bent emoji) I’ve always imagined times like this, I’m just a dreamer with a thirst for giving life to those dreams!From an ordinary shmagular girl in the hood to that!
Believe in yourself guys, never let anyone tell you you can’t! Your dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at first but here we are!! And that’s just the beginning,” she added.
