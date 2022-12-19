Officials Euthanize Famous Hollywood Mountain Lion P-22





Authorities euthanized the famous and beloved mountain lion known as P-22 on Saturday morning after deciding that the cat’s injuries from a recent apparent collision with a car were too painful and difficult to survive. The puma, known to inhabit the hills of Griffith Park, and sometimes seen on cameras mounted on forest trails or driveways, had become a famous part of local folklore in recent years. However, the lone male, who was being watched by wildlife authorities, was eventually overcome by the challenge of urban life and could no longer survive his injuries. TheLos Angeles Times reported: State officials eventually decided to euthanize P-22 at 9am Saturday morning due to serious health issues. Here’s what we know about the puma and its deteriorating state. … The big cat suffered a skull fracture, herniated organs and a torn diaphragm, according to Hendrik Nollens, vice president of wildlife health at the San Diego Zoo, where P-22 was euthanized. … P-22 weighed about 90 pounds, a loss of almost a quarter of his typical body weight. He also had a sparse coat and damage to his right eye, possibly from the collision with the car. A local animal control department had received a call reporting a vehicle collision with a mountain lion, and the P-22 radio collar placed it near the intersection where the accident was reported, state officials said. wildlife earlier this week. Cougars inhabit the mountains surrounding and within Los Angeles. They are thought numbering about 100, and survive by hunting deer. They are sometimes seen by locals, although they keep to themselves. In October, a mountain lion appeared outside the home of this Breitbart News editor in a confrontation with coyotes. Joel B. Pollak / Breitbart News A few days later, another lion – possibly the same one – was captured in the Brentwood area of ​​Los Angeles. Joel B. Pollak is editor of Breitbart News and host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot Sunday nights from 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free Nor Fair: The 2020 US Presidential Election. His latest book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is the winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

