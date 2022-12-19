Avatar: The Way of Water has a subdued start at the box office





After three years of a box office pandemic, Hollywood desperately wanted Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the highest-grossing film ever, to arrive like a tsunami of ticket sales. Polls that track audience interest have suggested The Way of Water could reach as much as $175 million in opening weekend ticket sales in the United States and Canada. It shouldn’t be. The ultra-costly event film collected an estimated $134 million from North American theaters in its first three days, according to Comscore, which compiles box office data. Directed by James Cameron and revisiting the fantasy world of Pandora, The Way of Water cost Disney around $600 million to make and market. Three other suites are planned. But there may still be a way for The Way of Water to become a big blue juggernaut perhaps even surpassing the $2 billion in global sales that Cameron has publicly established as a criterion of financial success, given the films’ stratospheric production and marketing costs. Consider what happened with the first Avatar in 2009. It came in at $77 million and went on to gross $2.9 billion worldwide. It’s not the kind of movie you can analyze by looking at how the first weekend went, said Richard L. Gelfond, chief executive of IMAX Corporation. It all depends on how it holds. I think the legs are going to be really strong.

IMAX plans to play The Way of Water until the end of January, in part because there’s very little competition until then. Studios usually flood theaters with shows at this time of year, as the holidays leave lots of free time for many people. But several event films have been pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic-related production slowdowns. Director James Cameron takes us back to the world of Pandora for the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. AMC Entertainment, the world’s leading multiplex operator, is offering more than 100,000 sessions and 10 million seats on sale for The Way of Water through New Year’s Day in the United States alone. The Waterway also arrived in theaters in nearly every international market over the weekend, raking in an additional $300.5 million, for a healthy worldwide opening total of $434.5 million. according to Disney. It was the second highest worldwide opening of the year, behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The main international market for The Way of Water was China, where the film reached $57.1 million in ticket sales, despite theater capacity restrictions in some major cities due to coronavirus outbreaks. Also in China, IMAX delivered its largest ever opening weekend marketing share, accounting for 27% of the country’s box office on just 1% of total screens. In North America, an unusually high percentage of ticket sales for The Way of Water came from IMAX theaters and other premium-format venues, including those with 3D presentation. Those theaters accounted for 62% of total domestic movies, according to Disney. Some people may have struggled to find tickets for such screenings as sold-out sales were common and decided to wait, box office analysts said.

The Way of Water, an eco-dish that’s a hybrid of live-action footage and specialized animation, has a marathon running time of three hours and 12 minutes, which may have been too much of an engagement for some people le weekend before Christmas. But most box office analysts don’t see the length as a problem for The Way of Water in the long run, in part because reviews have been quite positive. Ticket buyers gave the film an A grade in CinemaScore’s exit polls. (The first Avatar was two hours and 42 minutes long. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, with a running time of three hours and 29 minutes, holds the record for the longest time for a movie without intermission and wide release, according to Comscore.) Beyond expectations, this is an exceptional opening, said David A. Gross, a film consultant who publishes a newsletter on box office numbers, noting that The Way of Water came in with bigger ticket sales than most superhero sequels. The film is set for a very strong run, he added.

