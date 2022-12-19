Entertainment
Iran urged to release actor who backed protests
Celebrities and rights groups have called on Iran to release actor Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the most high-profile figures ever arrested during its three-month crackdown on protests.
Ms Alidoosti, 38, was arrested yesterday, state media said, after she made a series of social media posts supporting the protest movement, including removing her headscarf and condemning the execution of protesters.
The unrest was sparked by the September 16 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, accused by vice squad of breaking the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
Iran accuses the United States and other “enemies” of trying to destabilize the country by fueling the protests.
Other Iranian actors and personalities, including footballers, have been arrested in connection with the protests.
Ms Alidoosti enjoys considerable international acclaim, starring in award-winning films by director Asghar Farhadi, including the 2016 Oscar-winning film ‘The Salesman’.
She attended this year’s Cannes Film Festival to promote the film “Leila’s Brothers” in which she starred.
Actor Golshifteh Farahani, calling her “Iran’s brave actress”, noted her arrest in an Instagram post with a photo of her and Alidoosti together and the Persian hashtag “free Taraneh Alidoosti”.
Ms Farahani now lives in exile after falling out with the authorities.
Cameron Bailey, director of the Toronto International Film Festival, called Ms Alidoosti “one of Iran’s most talented and acclaimed actresses”.
“I hope she will be free to continue representing the strength of Iranian cinema soon,” Bailey wrote on Twitter.
Nazanin Boniadi, a prominent Iranian-born British actress, also supported Ms Alidoosti on social media, saying she was arrested for “posting a picture of herself without a compulsory hijab in solidarity with protesters”.
Tehran authorities also questioned pop singer Amir Maghare.
The judiciary’s Mizan Online news site said the 26-year-old had “left the prosecutor’s office after providing an explanation, receiving a warning and making a recognizance”.
Sports daily Khabar Varzeshi reported today that Ashkan Dejagah, 36, a former Iranian national soccer player who also has German nationality, has been banned from leaving the country “after being seen at protests. . in Germany”.
Mr Dejagah, 36, joined Iranian club Foolad earlier this year after a career in Britain and Germany.
Last month, Iran arrested two other prominent actors, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, who expressed solidarity with the protest movement and removed their headscarves in public. Both have now been released on bail.
Mr Ghaziani was among a group of actors who gathered outside Evin prison in support of Alidoosti, the reformist newspaper Shargh reported.
The group also included movie star Mitra Hajjar, whom Shargh had reported arrested on December 3.
The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said women, including Ms Alidoosti, “are being arrested and imprisoned in Iran for refusing to wear the forced hijab”.
“The power of women’s voices terrifies the leader of the Islamic republic,” he added.
During street protests, banners of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were set on fire, women openly walked the streets without headscarves, and demonstrators sometimes sought to defy security forces.
Ms Alidoosti’s most recent social media post was on December 8, the same day Mohsen Shekari, 23, became the first person executed by authorities following the protests.
“Your silence means support for oppression and the oppressor,” read a post on her Instagram account.
On November 9, she posted an image of herself without a headscarf, holding a piece of paper with the protests’ main slogan: “Woman, Life, Freedom.”
Images also circulated on social media of Ms Alidoosti shopping in Tehran without a headscarf.
She had sworn not to leave Iran and said she was ready to “pay any price to defend my rights”.
Mizan Online said the actor was arrested “by order of the judicial authority” because she “did not provide documentation for some of her claims” regarding the protests.
His Instagram account with more than eight million followers was no longer accessible today.
Oslo-based monitor Iran Human Rights said yesterday that Iranian security forces had killed at least 469 people during the protests.
On December 3, Iran’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, took stock of more than 200 people killed in the street violence, including security personnel.
Iranian authorities have arrested at least 14,000 people, according to the United Nations.
