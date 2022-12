Superman Actor Henry Cavill Set to Direct Amazon’s Warhammer 40K Series

Henry Cavill won’t need a red cape for his next role. Just days after Guardians of the Galaxy director and new DC Studios co-chair James Gunn, announcement he’s writing a Superman movie that won’t feature the main man, Cavill shares what’s next for him. Friday, Amazon Studios announcement that it has secured worldwide rights to Warhammer 40,000, a popular miniature tabletop game, from Games Workshop (GAW) with Cavill set to star in a film and TV show based on the dark, futuristic wargame. He will also serve as an executive producer. According to Amazon, the deal includes rights to the Warhammer universe across TV series, movies, and likely games and animation. Warhammer 40,000 takes place in the distant future, where humanity stands on the edge of what could be its brightest future or its darkest age. Threats to the empire of humanity are many traitors driven by the fires of ambition, alien empires sworn to reclaim the stars, and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods, according to a statement. Gushing about his new role, Cavill shared his excitement on Friday the instagram, writing, For 30 years I have dreamed of seeing a live-action Warhammer universe. Now, after 22 years in this industry, I finally feel like I have the skills and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life. To all Warhammer fans, I promise to respect this IP we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I strive to bring you something fantastic that has yet to be seen, he added. Regarding Cavills recently stepping down from the role of Superman, Gunn tweeted on Wednesday that the next Man of Steel movie without Cavill will focus on a first part of the life of superman. Cavill confirmed the news of his departure of the emblematic role in a statement via Instagramdespite his announcement in October where he shared that he would return to play Superman again. This is sad news, everyone. After all, I’m not coming back as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return in October, before they were hired, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life, Cavill wrote. I respect the fact that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and everyone involved in the new universe the best of luck and the happiest of fortunes. Cavill reinvigorated the role of Supes in 2013 with Zack Snyders Man of Steel and went on to portray the titular superhero in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League. He last appeared in a cameo role in DCs Black Adam earlier this year.

