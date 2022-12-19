Ray Liotta’s fiancé pays tribute to late actor on his 68th birthday





“Today we celebrate you.” Ray Liotta’s fiancé Jacy Nittolo pays tribute to the late actor on what would have been his 68th birthday. On Saturday, Nittolo paid a touching tribute to the “Field of Dreams” star, who tragically passed away in May at the age of 67. The 48-year-old posted a video slideshow – which was set to the Beatles song, “My Life” – which included sweet photos of herself and Liotta, as well as their children. Liotta shared daughter Karsen, 24, with ex-wife Michelle Grace, while Nittolo is mum to four: Chazz, Dax, Jade and Joey.

Getty Taran Egerton and Black Bird co-stars share memories of Ray Liotta at premiere

See the story In the post’s caption, Nittolo first shared a quote from Chuck Palahniuk that read, “The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.” She continued, “Today Ray would have turned 68. I think he created a lot of things for everyone that will live on forever, especially in the hearts of Ray’s sister Linda, his daughter Karsen. and myself.” “Today we celebrate you,” Nittolo added, concluding the post. Karsen shared Nittolo’s post on his Instagram Stories, while also posting in honor of his late father’s birthday. Alongside a photo of herself and the ‘Goodfellas’ star, Karsen wrote, “Happy birthday to my dad.” In the next slide, she posted a black and white photo of Liotta, writing, “I love and miss you more than I can put into words.” Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. At the end of May, Liotta died while filming a film in the Dominican Republic, by TMZ. He died in his sleep. According to a TMZ source at the time, his death was not suspicious and foul play is not suspected. Nittolo was with him at the time in the Dominican Republic. She and Liotta got engaged around Christmas 2020, sharing the news via social media with a sweet photo in front of a Christmas tree. Shortly after her death, Nittolo paid tribute to Liotta on Instagram, writing, “My life for the past two years has been nothing but magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever.” Following this death, Nittolo continued to honor Liotta. She shared a touching message on Thanksgiving last month.

Getty Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Pays Tribute to ‘Best Dad Anyone Could Ask For’ After His Death

See the story Alongside a photo of herself and her late fiancé from 2019, she wrote, “I’ve been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable. I can’t breathe without him.” “Today and every day, I am so grateful for the memories he gave me. Those were the best years of my life,” she continued. “I am grateful to my family and my children who have been there for me every step of the way. You keep me going.” Nittolo went on to note that she is “grateful” for Liotta’s daughter, Karsen, “who laughs and cries with me every day,” adding that they are “connected for life.” She then concluded, “I am so grateful to my friends old and new, I don’t know what I would do without your continued support. Even with such lingering pain, I feel blessed and truly grateful.” Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://toofab.com/2022/12/18/ray-liotta-fiancee-jacy-nittolo-honors-late-actor-birthday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos