Top Iranian actor arrested for criticizing death penalty: The Tribune India





London, December 18 Taraneh Alidoosti, one of Iran’s most famous actresses, was arrested by security forces in Tehran days after she criticized the state’s use of the death penalty against protesters, media reported local. She had previously posted a photo of herself on her Instagram page in which she was not wearing the hijab and was holding a piece of paper that read “women, life, freedom” – the slogan that came to sum up the fight against the current Iranian regime. Alidoosti is considered one of the most influential Iranian actresses of her generation, and her arrest is a sign that the state wants to crack down on celebrities, artists and sports figures who have used their platform to challenge the regime, said reported The Guardian. It is unclear which department of Iran’s multi-level security services took her from her home, but the Tehran prosecutor’s office claimed that Alidoosti did not provide documents to justify his provocative remarks. The news of his arrest was transmitted by Samia Mirshamsi, director. Mirshamsi said Alidoosti’s house was searched and her whereabouts were unknown. Later, the judicial news agency Mizan confirmed Alidoosti’s arrest. Alidoosti has won several awards during her career, including when ‘The Salesman’, in which she starred, won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2016, The Guardian reported. The Tasnim news agency, close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, said she was arrested because of her decision to publish false and distorted content that incited riots and supported anti-Iranian movements. Alidoosti’s photo without hijab has been liked over a million times. It emerged that her Instagram account, which has more than 8 million followers, had been shut down. —IANS #Instagram #London

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/world/top-iranian-actor-held-over-criticism-of-death-penalty-462330 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos