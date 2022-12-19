Top 100 Asian Google Searches of 2022 Scream Bollywood Nepo Kids

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are among the top 100 Asians.

Among the 100 most searched Asian celebrities on Google in 2022, there are 36 women and 30 from Bollywood itself, of which Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are some of the names. Although the list also contains a mix of Bollywood and regional actors, it is dominated by child stars.

The irony is that while they’ve sparked conversations across all social media platforms and news stories about nepotism and boycotts of every movie starring the child stars, they’re the most searched on Google. Child stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are all more sought after Bollywood celebrities than actor Kangana Ranaut who sparked the conversation about nepotism in the industry by calling Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan.

The trend shows how no one should be blamed in the situation where the public accuses them of being privileged and being child stars and blaming KJo for casting them in his films, when it is the same people who are looking for them online again and again.

Here’s a look at the defining moments of 2022 that made celebrities most searched on Google this year.

Earlier this year, Alia Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi released what has become the talk of the town for her performance, box office numbers and internationalization. In April, she married actor Ranbir Kapoor and gave birth to their baby girl Raha in November. Meanwhile, throughout the year the couple promoted their most talked about film Brahmastra and consistently made headlines for the boycott it faced and later box office collection. which exceeded Rs 500 crore despite the boycott.

While Kareena Kapoor has kept herself in the news with appearances by her sons Jeh and Taimurs and with the many projects she has resumed this year after a hiatus. She appeared with Aamir Khan in another much talked about film of the year, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also faced boycott and backlash. She was also spotted in several shoots with Jaideep Ahlawat and her first production company.

While actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan who started their careers recently and are the recipients of most nepotism criticism are trending the most after appearing on KJos show Koffee With Karan this season. From discussing who is dating Vijay Deverakonda to Johar calling Janhvi a sex symbol, the episode where the duo appeared together has become the talk of the town.

Another ‘child star’ Ananya Panday has made headlines a few times this year for her affair with actor Ishaan Khatter, followed by their alleged breakup. Later, in the middle of the year, his appearance with Deverakonda in his first Bollywood film liger then the appearance of the duo on Coffee with Karan where KJo spilled beans and alluded to something going on between her and the actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

However, most of them were above the list than other self-made Bollywood celebrities such as Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut or even Kiara Advani.

