12 Best Actors To Replace Henry Cavill As Superman

With Henry Cavill’s time as the DC Universe’s Superman seemingly coming to an end, the question now turns to who will play Clark Kent in the franchise’s new era.

Even after making an exciting appearance in 2022’s mid-credits scene black adam, Henry Cavill has been dealt an incredibly tough hand as the DCU undergoes major changes. After a meeting with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, Cavill learned he wouldn’t be playing Superman in the future, disappointing the actor and fans, as Warner Bros. looking to start fresh for DC.

Cavill sent a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, offering a sense of hope as “an earlier part of Superman’s life” is said on the screen. But now the question arises as to who exactly will play the Man of Steel as Cavill passes the proverbial milestone to a young actor.

Here are a dozen actors we think Gunn and Safran could consider becoming the Superman of a new generation.

Jacob Elordi

HBO

Having risen to fame since its time on Netflix The kissing booth and HBO Euphoria, Jacob Elordi is quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming name in Hollywood. He even landed a huge role alongside Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas in deep watersand he is also ready to play Elvis Presley in the next A24 Priscilla film.

Although his acting skills are top-notch, 25-year-old Elordi has the perfect build to play Superman physically, standing 6’5″ tall and sporting the dark hair and chiseled jawline that Clark Kent classically has. That would help ease- le in the role, although he showed that he would do the job from an acting standpoint to be excellent as a character as well.

David Corenswet

netflix

As he nears his 30th birthday in January, David Corenswet is slowly building a resume with starring roles in projects like 2022 pearl and the 2020 Netflix series, Hollywood.

Standing at 6’4″, Corenswet has the stature and looks to play the Man of Steel, and he’s also more unknown than most of the other options on this list. But at 29, he’s done enough to bring a certain level of star power to the role, and it could be the casting that propels him to superstardom following Cavill’s exit from the role.

bald diego

Primordial

Diego Calva is just starting to become a star in the United States, especially with his next role in Damien Chazelle. Babylon alongside Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire. And while these two are already staples in the superhero world, Calva could find himself in contention for Superman if DC decides to go with a fresh face.

Calva may not be as physically intimidating as some of the other options, his screen presence could help propel him to success in the red and blue suit.

Eli Goree

First video

Eli Goree has slowly built his presence in the world of television over the past 16 years, although he got a big break recently thanks to his casting in Regina King’s One night in Miami… in 2020. In this fictionalized story about a 1964 real-world encounter between Malcolm X, Muhammed Ali and Jim Brown, Goree held his own as Cassius Clay before the legendary boxer publicly changed his name the same year.

Simply put, anyone who can play someone as physically intimidating as Muhammed Ali could bring a Superman-like presence, and Goree also seems to have the star power for that kind of comic book movie role.

Ross Butler

Warner Bros.

After playing key roles in major Netflix 13 reasons why and the CWs Riverdale, Ross Butler is becoming increasingly popular in pop culture circles. While he certainly makes for a terrific Superman, he does occupy an interesting spot on this list as the only actor already in the DCU.

Next year, he will reprise his role as the Shazam-ed version of Eugene in Shazam! : The fury of the gods after playing the role during the 2019 final scene Shazam!. However, with the entire future of the DC Universe in limbo, this story could be scrapped or reworked entirely, giving Butler, 32, the opportunity to play a bigger role in future films in the same way. that Jason Momoa seems to do after playing Aquaman.

Fionn Whitehead

Warner Bros.

Although he’s not physically the greatest actor to play Superman, Fionn Whitehead has a lot of cache due to his talent and work ethic in high-profile projects. The 25-year-old British star played a starring role in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed film Dunkirk in 2017, making his name a leading man before continuing to expand into movies like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Even though Whitehead is only 25, he’s already positioned himself to take on some of the biggest roles Hollywood has to offer, and he’d be a perfect fit for Clark Kent as the hero is reinvented.

Adam DiMarco

HBO

Adam DiMarco has an impressive resume of TV appearances over the past decade, most recently landing a key role alongside Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge on HBO Max’s The White Lotus.

DiMarco would qualify as one of the new stars vying to play Superman, despite having white lotus as part of his acting career gives him the star he would see playing the Man of Steel. Given his dark hair and classic looks, there’s no doubt he could also develop the physique to play Superman given time.

Dacre Montgomery

Lions Gate

After becoming a real star with his role as Billy Hargrove in stranger thingscoupled with his appearance in the 2017 Power Rangers film, Dacre Montgomery (28) seems destined to eventually take on a superhero role. He was once part of the MCU’s Human Torch fan cast for 2025 The Fantastic Fourand he’s online as a popular choice to play an equally powerful hero on the DC side.

Montgomery could even tackle a similar Human Torch power set while playing Superman, and he’s got the looks and the talent to bring either to life effectively.

Egerton Conference

20th century workshops

After a rise to fame thanks to Kingsmen: The Secret Service in 2014, followed by a beloved performance as Elton John in Rocketman, Taron Egerton has become a superstar in his own right. He’s even often been attached to the superhero movie world, as he’s talked about the possibility of playing Wolverine or a number of other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Egerton, 33, has proven he has the physique, charisma, and drive to take on any superhero role, making him a great potential option to play Superman. He would also be the second consecutive British actor to play the role after Henry Cavill, adding a new flavor to the Man of Steel with his own style of acting.

Glen Powell

Paramount Pictures

Glen Powell’s notoriety skyrocketed this summer after starring in Hangman alongside Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick, one of the greatest films of the post-pandemic era. He’s already addressed rumors of a possible MCU membership the same way Egerton did, and many are now wondering what he might do as Clark Kent.

Bringing the all-American energy that Superman has had for decades, the 34-year-old Texas native would be a near-perfect candidate to take flight as DC’s main hero. And after seeing him play a pilot so brilliantly in Top Gun 2 and epic of the Korean War Dedicationmany want to see what he can do by swapping the Air Force uniform for Kryptonian Threads – a whole new type of red and blue.

Austin Butler

Warner Bros.

Austin Butler made his mark on Hollywood with his role as Elvis Presley in Elviswhich is already in contention on the awards circuit in early 2023. Next year will also see Butler play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen alongside Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac in Dune: part twoand he already has fans imagining him taking on the responsibility of being the new Superman.

At 31, Butler has proven he has all the skills needed to direct a comic book movie, showing off his impressive physique and charisma in Elvis while fully showing his dedication to the role. If he wanted to join the DC Universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran would definitely want to see him for a potential lead role.

chase stokes

Warner Bros.

Best known for his starring role as John B. Routledge in External banks, Chase Stokes has shown prowess as a leading man on one of the most popular shows in the industry. He also has experience in stranger things together, giving him knowledge of how things work on a large project like a Superman film.

At just over six feet tall, Stokes has the stature and presence to play Krypton’s Last Son, and he’s almost the same age as Cavill when he started playing the role in 2013. the chance to play Superman on the big screen for years to come as his star power in Hollywood continues to grow.

As Gunn and Safran are set to reveal their plans for the DC Universe in early 2023, fans will be eagerly awaiting to see who will actually play Superman in this new roster, especially after Henry Cavill received so much support. praise for his performance. Hopefully, whether it’s one of these actors or someone else, the Man of Steel will be done the right way as the DC Universe goes through the expected changes.