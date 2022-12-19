Darkseid Actor Responds to Henry Cavill’s Superman Exit and DCU Redesigns





Ray Porter, who played DC nemesis Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, reacts to Henry Cavill’s Superman exit and DC Universe upheaval.



Ray Porter, who played Darkseid in Zack Snyder Justice Leagueresponds to the release of Henry Cavill’s Superman and the many DC Universe upheavals. 2022 has been one of the most dramatic years for Warner Bros. Discovery when it comes to the DC brand on big and small screens. With the launch of DC Studios in November, James Gunn and Peter Safran now take over film, television and animation, as they work to create a cohesive DCU. December’s biggest shock, however, was the revelation that Cavill would not be continuing his journey as Superman, despite returning to the franchise during the black adam post-credits scene. VIDEO OF THE DAY Over the past two days, there have been many reactions to the news on social media, with most fans disappointed that Cavill’s time as Superman is already over. Similar reactions came from actors and other Hollywood personalities. One of them was Carrywho played Darkseid in the Justice League Snyder Cut, marking the character’s first appearance in a live-action film. Porter took to Twitter to react to Cavill’s Superman exit, but also all of the DCU shake-ups, which can be seen below. RELATED: James Gunn Just Dropped a Major Hint About His DCU Plans

Is the DCU really restarted? While there have been a lot of reports over the past two weeks about the DCU, Gunn has repeatedly clarified on social media some of the things that are true but also what’s not. The biggest takeaway from Gunn’s statements is the fact that he’s writing a new Superman film. Because the movie, which won’t be a Superman origin story, will focus on a young Clark Kent and his early life in Metropolis. That’s why Cavill isn’t returning for the role. So far, no director has been hired to helm Gunn’s Superman film. The bigger question, however, is whether this will be a soft or full reboot for the DCU. What signals the DCU is starting over is the fact that Cavill’s Superman isn’t the only character to be kicked out of DC Studios. In development since the end of 2020, wonder woman 3 no longer moving forward because the treatment of Patty Jenkins’ script did not match the new DCU plans. There are also reports that after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomthere is no more Aquaman movies planned with Jason Momoa. However, the Aquaman The star is said to be playing a new character in the DCU. With so many changes on the way, it definitely points to a 100% DCU reboot, likely focusing on a younger version of the Justice League characters, especially Superman. Gunn also confirmed that the new Clark will already know some of the main DCU characters, which will likely include some members of the Justice League. Time will tell what the DCU slate will look like, but Gunn and Safran are expected to reveal some of their plans in 2023. With the new DCU focusing on popular and obscure DC Comics characters, it will be interesting to see what DC Studios has planned for their new universe. MORE: What James Gunn’s DCU Reboot Means For Peacemaker & Suicide Squad 3 Source: Ray Porter/Twitter Key Release Dates

