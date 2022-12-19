CAT actor Danish Sood says he used Glucon-D for drug scenes in a series | Web series





Danish actor Sood plays Randeep Hooda’s younger brother in new Netflix show CAT. He tries out for the role of a drug addict and was afraid he wasn’t prepared enough to do scenes with Randeep. Prior to CAT, the Dane also featured in Madhuri Dixit’s The Fame Game. (Also read: CAT review: Randeep Hooda shines in a 1-minute thrill ride from the heart of Punjabi) In his exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Danish talks about the apprehensions of working with Randeep, playing a gay character in The Fame Game, and more. Has Randeep Hooda ever criticized your work on set? If he did, how did you take it? Randeep had already spent a year with the script when he came on set, so he had suggestions and ideas for everything that was going on, he knew things better than anyone. It is this great artist that I have always followed. During A Suitable Boy (Mira Nair’s Netflix show), I was placed as his replacement when he was slightly late one day. I was very happy to do it – I was dancing and blocking his space in the frame. It was interesting to share the screen with him (for CAT) after this passage. I looked forward to his reviews. On the CAT sets, he was talking about how I was taking too long and how I could do it faster. Sometimes, as actors, we tend to internalize a lot. I didn’t want him to take multiple takes because I screwed up. I also went to see movies with Randeep, celebrated his birthday with him. Did you have any concerns about the sexuality of your gay character in The Fame Game, or was that just one of many aspects of the character? I had apprehensions and they will always be there. I’ll sound funny if I say I had no apprehensions because it just seems like I don’t know what I’m talking about. I wanted my betrayal to be genuine and do justice to the community. As actors, we are obsessed with stereotypes – how a certain industry works or what a certain community is like. I want my characters to be empathetic, real, but they can’t be a caricature of a character I met at a party. My apprehension was what would happen if I didn’t do it right? Love and feelings are the same, it’s no different for homosexuals or anyone else. Tell us about the hard parts of working on CAT. I was stressed by this sequence where I had to take drugs in the street (the Dane tries out the role of a drug addict in the series). It’s a long scene – it’s just him on the street and he cries and takes it. I had a lot of Glucon D (used glucose powder for scenes involving drug use). I want to see if I did it right, I want to know if Glucon D was good enough (laughs).

