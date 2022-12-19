Pathaan row: Other recent Bollywood films targeted by the boycott squad and why

By Ashmita Saha: The Shahrukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-starring ‘Pathaan’ has stirred up a huge storm. The song “Besharam Rang”, in which Padukone is dressed in a saffron-colored bikini, did not go down well with many people – mainly right-wing politicians, religious fanatics, on both sides, and self-proclaimed moral police. .

The Boycott Squad upped the ante against the film. They say it is not only an affront to religious identities and ideologies, but also reflects a contaminated mindset.

The recent clamor to boycott and ban “Pathaan” is reminiscent of Bollywood films that have faced a similar outcry in the past. Some were only able to make it to the cinema after many scenes were cut, while others couldn’t see the light of day.

Let’s take a look at the movies that have been hit with the wrath of different communities for various reasons.

Fire

The film Fire, released in 1996, provoked the right-wing Hindu organization Shiv Sena. The film reportedly offended the Shiv Sena for the lesbian theme it sketched against the backdrop of a traditional/patriarchal Hindu joint family.

Many agitators protested against its projection in different parts of the country. In December 1998, a small group of protesters interrupted the showing of “Fire” at two theaters in Mumbai. The protesters were mostly women, who teamed up with Shiv Sena, who accused the film of polluting the minds of Indian women and disrupting marriage as an institution. The names of the two characters – Radha and Sita – also became a trigger.

Water

The film Water, released on March 9, 2007, was also condemned by Shiv Sena. Members of the Shiv Sena burned pirated DVDs of the film and warned shopkeepers not to store them.

According to reports, during the filming of the film in 2000, angry mobs launched violent protests, demolishing the film’s set and equipment. They also threatened the director, Deepa Mehta, because the film was allegedly “anti-Hindu”.

“Water” depicts the lives of abandoned widows living in extreme poverty, some of whom are forced into prostitution by powerful priests who run widows’ homes at holy sites. Protesters said those conditions no longer exist.

Mehta was forced to shoot it in Sri Lanka instead. Many cinemas did not show the film for fear of suffering the consequences.

Haider

Bollywood director Vishal Bhardwaj’s film ‘Haider’, released on October 2, 2014, has sparked an outpouring of backlash on social media for allegedly portraying the Indian military as a criminal and human rights abuser.

Protesters dubbed a pro-Pakistani film ‘Haider’ and claimed it ‘insults’ the Indian military.

#BoycottHaider was trending as Twitter users claimed the film was pro-separatists and disregarded the suffering of Kashmiri pundits who were forced to flee the state.

On Twitter, people also criticized the filmmakers for allegedly portraying Hindu temples as the “House of Satan” in the film.

There was no cry when the Bollywood film #Haider was made representing evil old #Hindu Temple as House of Satan? Now, if a historical error is corrected by running Pooja, why the double standard? Temple is where Pooja should be done and that is what @manojsinha_ did. pic.twitter.com/PzIciBUbjt

PACK

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev expressed his anger at Aamir Khan’s film PK and said the film should be boycotted by the people on December 29, 2014.

Pointing to Aamir, Baba Ramdev said, “It seems that great personalities like to insult Hindu deities.”

A number of FIRs have been registered across the country against PK.

In April 2016, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) along with some Bajrang Dal members wanted to ban the film. Activists tore down movie posters and halted screenings in many theaters.

Dangal

Aamir Khan took part in a debate on India’s “growing intolerance” in 2015 and claimed he was “alarmed” by a number of lynching incidents and that his then-wife, Kiran Rao, had even suggested that they leave the country.

Hours after the film’s poster was launched on July 4, 2016, netizens began posting tweets with the hashtag #BoycottDangal. The posters and effigies of the actors were also burned.

Netizens accused him of being a supporter of terrorists and urged people to boycott the film for calling their homeland “intolerant”.

Lipstick under my burka

On February 26, 2017, a group of Muslim leaders in Bhopal passed a resolution asking the central government to boycott Alankrita Shrivastavas “Lipstick Under My Burkha”. According to the leaders, the film was controversial and hurt the religious feelings of the community.

According to media reports, activists claimed that the film not only challenges the Burkha system of the Muslim community, but also mocks Hindu women in various parts of the country who opt for pardah.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to certify the film. He said the film enterprise contains sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography and (is) somewhat sensitive to a particular section of society.

Padmavat

Padmavati was based on Alauddin Khilji’s siege of Chittor fort in 1303, in an attempt to capture the beautiful queen, Rani Padmini. Perhaps the problem in the movie was in the casting – Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

Because they couldn’t be shown romanticizing in the film, it was speculated that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would capitalize on their pairing by including a romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji.

Several political groups rose up against the film for its alleged “twisting of history”, even though several members of the team cried foul and denied the existence of a dream sequence.

On January 27, 2017, members of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena vandalized the sets of ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur and destroyed expensive film equipment. Not only that, they assaulted Bhansali and tore his clothes. Forced to abandon filming, the filmmaker returned to Mumbai.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions released a statement to clarify that there was no romantic dream sequence and that they had “carefully researched” the topic. The statement also said they “don’t want to hurt any feelings.”

After the assault, Bhansali told India Today, “I’m (fine), sometimes you have to go through this humiliation to make a movie in this country.”

darlings

Many expressed their anger at Alia Bhatts ‘Darlings’ as the film apparently promoted domestic violence against men.

Twitter was inundated with tweets urging viewers to boycott Alia Bhatt, who they said celebrated domestic violence against men.

BoycottAliaBhatt tops the trending list on Twitter. This happened just a day after Darlings released the song La Ilaaj on August 2.

Lal Singh Chadha

Again, Aamir Khan’s comment on religious intolerance was enough to make netizens’ blood boil to boycott the film. The #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha hashtag started trending on Twitter.

Members of a Hindu group staged a protest in Uttar Pradesh against “Laal Singh Chaddha” on August 11, demanding it be banned statewide.

On August 12, Shiv Sena-led activists gathered outside a movie theater and expressed their anger. The police arrived on the scene to calm the raw nerves and the screening was stopped.

Raksha Bandhan

Shortly after the announcement of the release date of the film “Raksha Bandhan” (which was scheduled for August 11), a tweet by writer Kanika Dhillon resurfaced on Twitter.

Dhillon’s old remarks were about gau mutra, banning the hijab and communal lynching.

Additionally, his tweet extending his support for Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in 2020 appeared to be Hinduphobic.

In a tweet, Dhillon said cow urine does not cure Covid-19. Twitteratis raised objections to his old tweets and demanded a boycott of the film.

Many also had issues with some old statements made by Akshay Kumar.

brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were forced to cancel their Brahmastra-promoting visit to a landmark BJP-run temple in Madhya Pradesh as protesters waved black flags and chanted to block them.

The protests revolved around a comment by 11-year-old Ranbir who said: I am a big beef. The beef comment went viral and #BoycottBrahmastra made the rounds on Twitter.

Brahmastras’ release infuriated social media users to such a degree that they would have called the Bollywood actors criminals.

