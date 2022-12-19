The 10 Most Recognizable Character Actors

All of the actors play characters, but some are known for their iconic supporting roles. Although the term means different things to different people, a “character actor” often plays a specific type of character in many projects or has become known for the outlandish and unique personalities they adopt with each new gig.





RELATED: 10 Great TV Shows Where A Supporting Character Always Steals The Show

Whether it be Tilda Swinton transform beyond recognition or Guillaume Fishtner Successfully playing the earnest, authoritative supporting role over and over again, character actors can add so much, regardless of their rank in the credits. Take a look at some of the most notable names in character acting.

John C. Reilly

John C. Reilly is known to team up with Will Ferrell in extravagant comedies. The duo play adult siblings in Half brothers and his NASCAR teammates in Talladega Nights. Reilly portrayed the “average guy” in movies like never been kissed and the aviator, but isn’t afraid to dress up. Recently he was the man behind Herman Munster in Licorice Pizza.

Reilly’s general appearance makes it extremely difficult to determine his age. He took advantage of it, playing both young and old. The Oscar nominee has also voiced memorable characters, including Ralph in computer-animated films. Ralph’s Wrecksmovies.

Allison Janney

Broadway, television, cinema, voice…Allison Janney can do anything, and it does it very, very well. She won awards playing White House press secretary CJ Cregg on The west wing and the sarcastic matriarch, Bonnie, on Mom.

RELATED: From ‘Gilmore Girls’ to ‘Maid’: 9 Best Mother-Daughter Relationships On TV

Janney’s ability to transition from straightforward roles to characters completely unlike the star in every way makes her intriguing to viewers. Allison is unrecognizable in Me Tonyaas the figure skater’s abusive mother. She has also transformed for her roles in american beauty,hair sprayand Ugly.

Stephen Tobolowsky

You may not know his name, but just like one of his most memorable movies, Stephen Tobolowsky comes back again and again. Tobolowsky’s characters happen to be relatively similar from project to project.

The actor appears in classic projects like space balls, Thelma and Louise, Seinfeld and groundhog day. Having appeared in more than 200 films, his small but impactful roles have made Tobolowsky a household name (and face!).

Christopher Waltz

Image via The Weinstein Society

It’s hard to imagine a man playing such a variety of characters so believable. Somehow, Christopher Waltz find a way to do it every time. The cruel Nazi, Hans Landa, of Inglourious Basterds seems heartless and unable to show empathy. On the other side of the spectrum, Dr. King Schultz of Django Unchained gives his life to help others.

Waltz goes from playing a bad boss (in Horrible Bosses 2) to a criminal mastermind with ease. His Bond character, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, is said to be the inspiration behind Dr. Evil himself. As Waltz continues to choose unique and transformative roles, he must reflect on what his character, Dr. Dyson Ido, says: “Whatever you were, that’s not who you are now.”

Steve Buscemi

Picture via HBO

The respected actor is not one to play ordinary roles. Its parts can be hilarious, intense and extravagant. Often it’s a mix of all three. Having a cult is appropriate Steve Buscemi is among some serious cult classics, including reservoir dogs and The great Lebowski.

RELATED: Steve Buscemi’s Best Movies, Ranked: Reservoir Dogs to Fargo

By Nucky Thompson inBoardwalk Empireto his many small roles in Adam Sandler‘s films, the actor takes big swings with his characters. This has obviously paid off as he continues to appear in big projects.

Judy Greer

She’s often a rom-com’s best friend, an overtly sexual guest star, or the familiar voice of animated favorites. Judy Greer is so much more than just an actress playing a supporting role. She tends to make every project better.

RELATED: From ‘Always Sunny’ to ‘Jawbreaker’: 10 Times Judy Greer Didn’t Get Top Billing But Was First in Our Hearts

Whether playing steamy assistant and blackmailing George Senior turned lover Development stopped or lending his voice to many characters on family guyGreer’s perfect blend of sarcasm, sincerity, and impeccable comedic timing can’t be beat.

neighborhood link

With over 200 supporting roles, neighborhood link enjoyed his screen time. He’s developed a few character types over the years. He was either part of the protagonist’s team or wreaked havoc as part of the antagonist’s team.

Bond has played many roles in films produced by Frank Capra (including It’s a wonderful life). The former footballer also rose to prominence for his supporting roles in popular Westerns, playing roles in Researchers, Fort Apacheand Rio Bravo. John Ford and John Wayne were loyal collaborators, but in the last years of his life, Ward Bond starred on his own show.

Tilda Swinton

Despite the undeniable attention her characters bring, Tilda Swinton is an on-screen chameleon. His portrayals in independent films and big-budget blockbusters are iconic. No detail, both in Hilda’s preparation and her costume design, is omitted.

RELATED: 9 Times Drama Actors Landed Hilarious Comedy Roles

Swinton is unrecognizable as the antagonist’s right-hand man in snowdrops, the futuristic tale of class and climate. In period dramas like Orlando and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, the star seems to be in her element. No matter the role or how much time she spends in the makeup chair getting ready for it, Tilda Swinton’s movies provide great “memories” for audiences.

Guillaume Fishtner

Can a person appear in every film made in the last thirty years? Of Contact and Armageddon at Black Hawk Down and wearing pearlsWilliam Fichtner has always played characters who look alike.

He can play a smart support character who doesn’t lose his temper despite the surrounding chaos. He also does a good job as an antagonist, looking to spoil the good guy’s plan. Fichtner mentioned that instead of looking at the genre and size of the play, he would rather focus on the characters he would like to play. The approach seems to be working well for the veteran actor.

Frank Morgan

Although better known as the man behind the curtain, Frank Morgan had many roles beyond the five (yes, five!) characters he played as The Wizard of Oz. The corner shop, The Deadly Storm and The Great Ziegfeld are other popular films he has been a part of.

Frank Morgan didn’t just have a recognizable face. He hosted radio shows throughout the 1940s. His comically confused personas and occasional lead roles live on despite Morgan’s death before he reached 60.

NEXT: 10 Great Actors Who Voiced Recognizable Anime Characters