VIDEO: Super Nintendo World tests moving figures at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal tested the animation of various figures in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. When the guests visit the land, which opens to the public on February 17, 2023, they will be able to see the moving parts on the walls above them. These include Yoshi which was installed in July as well as Pokeys, Mushrooms, Piranhas, Koopa Shells and Gold Coins. Figures will spin, slide back and forth, swing up and down, and more.
In our video below, you can see coins spinning, toads sliding, Yoshi running, and more.
Before Super Nintendo World opens to the public, it will host Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member Previews. Read more field details and see our latest build update.
Universal Studios Hollywood has already sold Super Nintendo World products inside the park and at a store at CityWalk.
The first Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021. Read our complete guide to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan. A Super Nintendo World will also be coming to Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort.
What are you most looking forward to doing or seeing at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood? Let us know in the comments!
For more Universal Studios news from around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today at Twitter, Facebook and instagram.
