Piyush Mishra reacts to Southern movies overshadowing Bollywood, says ‘Southern directors are smarter than us’

Actor-singer Piyush Mishra didn't mince words when explaining why Bollywood earns less than South Indian films these days. In a conversation with ANI, the Wasseypur Gangs The actor said, "Directors in South Indian film industries are smarter, have more IQ and are more innovative than us (Bollywood directors). It is our madness that we are working on the same formula for all time".

"South Indian films like 'Pushpa' are typical of their genre with lots of action, violence and flashy sequences, but they are presented to the audience in a new way. I have also worked in a South Indian film named 'Indian 2' with Shankar recently. During my first experience of working with him, I realized how innovative he is. He presents the same concept in different ways and represents the culture better ", said the Tamasha added actor. The Gual The actor also noted that South Indian languages ​​like Tamil and Malayalam are "very old languages" and part of "very old cultures", which is why filmmakers there are "researching very well" on the "details of their films".

When asked if any films that could profoundly affect people’s lives were still being made, the 59-year-old actor told ANI, “No such films are being made in northern India”. However, Mishra mentioned director Rajkumar Hirani and his movie 3 Idiots as one of the exceptions. He also had a strong opinion against “parallel cinema”. “Commercial films mean ‘art made for commerce’. Therefore ‘parallel films’ do not exist. Unless your films entertain a large mass of people, they cannot be called ‘cinema’ and South Indian filmmakers know it.” The Shakeans the actor told ANI.

The Bhindi Bazaar actor also expressed his views on India’s recently sprung “boycott culture” against films, calling it “both good and bad to some extent”. Mishra, who is also a singer, is due to perform in Raipur as part of her “Aarambh Hai Prachand” concert series with a big band. He is also writing a book titled ‘Tumhaari Aukaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra’ (What is your status Piyush Mishra?) which is an autobiographical novel which will be released on January 13, 2023.

