Entertainment
Our actor was prevented from kissing his date at the restaurant
Actor Drew Droege has been told he was unable to kiss his date at a Mexican restaurant on Monday night.
The Los Angeles-based actor took to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday morning to complain about the homophobic exchange.
Droege and his date dined at the popular Mexican restaurant El Compadre in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. After paying for their meal, the two engaged in a few public displays of affection, hugging each other and sharing a few kisses.
“It’s a family restaurant”
However, soon after, they were approached by the restaurant manager who explicitly told them that they were not allowed to do so and were told: This is a family restaurant.
Last night I went on a really good date. With a really sad, disgusting, hateful moment in the middleFinishing our second drinks, we hugged each other and kissed several times. A manager came up to our table and said something like “you can’t do that here”, Droege wrote to his 24,000 followers.
Droege further explained the exchange between the restaurant manager and the couple, asking him to clarify whether any of the other customers had filed a complaint with El Compadre.
The manager responded by throwing up his hands in front of us and stating I don’t care if you’re the President of the United States, we don’t allow your behavior here.
Droege and his date were genuinely shocked by the comment and quickly left the restaurant.
A homophobic restaurant manager fired
As reported by SCSFollowing the homophobic incident, the restaurant issued a statement apologizing for the actions of officials and has since fired the employee.
El Compadres’ apology statement reads: We would like to sincerely apologize for the actions of our manager on the night of December 12. This is not representative of our core values at El Compadre, and we wanted to let our customers know that the manager was fired.
The Mexican restaurant has been in business for nearly 50 years and says they accept, appreciate and appreciate every customer that comes through our doors. El Compare condemned the behavior of the ex-manager, stressing that such actions would never be tolerated.
We are proud of the diversity of our customers who have supported and enjoyed our family recipes passed down from generation to generation – and we are ashamed that this has happened, the statement said.
Droege: We went out and made out in their parking lot afterwards.
Droege posted the apology from Mexican restaurants on Instagram, thanking his followers for all the support and love in his caption.
American actor Cheynne Jackson responded in the comments, criticizing the statement and pushing the restaurant to do more. Jackson wrote, Wow. Nobody fuck with my @drew_droege @elcompadrerestaurants must address this in the broadest and most impactful way possible. A statement will not suffice.
Another actor, Gregory Michael, was more lenient, calling the apology a step in the right direction. Michael thanked Droege for standing up and speaking out, while emphasizing the importance of taking accountability and responsibility.
In Droeges’ complaint about the incident, he posed a question asking if people wonder why gay people often seem nervous?
Droege condemned the homophobic incident, reminding people that gay people walk faster and work so hard to please others and be good little citizens in this world.
I will never come back. I encourage you all to find another location as well. Also, after it happened to us, we went out and made out in their parking lot, Droege said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.starobserver.com.au/news/out-actor-prevented-from-kissing-his-date-at-restaurant/219567
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Our actor was prevented from kissing his date at the restaurant
- Agunbiade, others shine at ValueJet Lagos Para Table Tennis | The Guardian Nigeria News
- Kelly Clarkson closes the stage of “The Voice” in an impeccable low-cut dress
- US Senate Banking President Talks Possibility of Banning Crypto
- Wong to visit Beijing as ‘strategic dialogue’ restarts in new breakthrough in Australia-China relations
- Donald Trump Jr. complains that the left is stimulating the “crazy” right
- Piyush Mishra reacts to Southern movies overshadowing Bollywood, says ‘Southern directors are smarter than us’
- Trending words of the year on Google
- 1 person found dead after house fire in Sydney
- VIDEO: Super Nintendo World tests moving figures at Universal Studios Hollywood
- Best Fashion Brands, Designers, IT Items of 2022
- A stunning tragedy for London’s teenage hockey stars