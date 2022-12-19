Our actor was prevented from kissing his date at the restaurant

Actor Drew Droege has been told he was unable to kiss his date at a Mexican restaurant on Monday night.

The Los Angeles-based actor took to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday morning to complain about the homophobic exchange.

Droege and his date dined at the popular Mexican restaurant El Compadre in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. After paying for their meal, the two engaged in a few public displays of affection, hugging each other and sharing a few kisses.

“It’s a family restaurant”

However, soon after, they were approached by the restaurant manager who explicitly told them that they were not allowed to do so and were told: This is a family restaurant.

Last night I went on a really good date. With a really sad, disgusting, hateful moment in the middleFinishing our second drinks, we hugged each other and kissed several times. A manager came up to our table and said something like “you can’t do that here”, Droege wrote to his 24,000 followers.

Droege further explained the exchange between the restaurant manager and the couple, asking him to clarify whether any of the other customers had filed a complaint with El Compadre.

The manager responded by throwing up his hands in front of us and stating I don’t care if you’re the President of the United States, we don’t allow your behavior here.

Droege and his date were genuinely shocked by the comment and quickly left the restaurant.

A homophobic restaurant manager fired

As reported by SCSFollowing the homophobic incident, the restaurant issued a statement apologizing for the actions of officials and has since fired the employee.

El Compadres’ apology statement reads: We would like to sincerely apologize for the actions of our manager on the night of December 12. This is not representative of our core values ​​at El Compadre, and we wanted to let our customers know that the manager was fired.

The Mexican restaurant has been in business for nearly 50 years and says they accept, appreciate and appreciate every customer that comes through our doors. El Compare condemned the behavior of the ex-manager, stressing that such actions would never be tolerated.

We are proud of the diversity of our customers who have supported and enjoyed our family recipes passed down from generation to generation – and we are ashamed that this has happened, the statement said.

Droege: We went out and made out in their parking lot afterwards.

Droege posted the apology from Mexican restaurants on Instagram, thanking his followers for all the support and love in his caption.

American actor Cheynne Jackson responded in the comments, criticizing the statement and pushing the restaurant to do more. Jackson wrote, Wow. Nobody fuck with my @drew_droege @elcompadrerestaurants must address this in the broadest and most impactful way possible. A statement will not suffice.

Another actor, Gregory Michael, was more lenient, calling the apology a step in the right direction. Michael thanked Droege for standing up and speaking out, while emphasizing the importance of taking accountability and responsibility.

In Droeges’ complaint about the incident, he posed a question asking if people wonder why gay people often seem nervous?

Droege condemned the homophobic incident, reminding people that gay people walk faster and work so hard to please others and be good little citizens in this world.

I will never come back. I encourage you all to find another location as well. Also, after it happened to us, we went out and made out in their parking lot, Droege said.