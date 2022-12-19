Entertainment
Beloved ‘Hollywood Cat’ Mountain Lion Euthanized in Los Angeles
December 18, 2022
10:11 p.m.
Los Angeles (AFP) – Los Angeles residents and animal lovers mourned on Sunday the death of the sprawling city’s most famous feline in the United States, a feral puma whose often erratic encounters with people have sparked thoughts about humanity’s connection to nature.
The beloved big cat, often seen in the city’s Griffith Park, was euthanized on Saturday, wildlife officials said.
For years, he was known to lurk around the hillside “Hollywood” sign visible in much of Los Angeles, a fitting setting for a celebrity.
He earned the nickname Hollywood Cat, but the mountain lion – around 11 years old and described by at least one expert as “the Brad Pitt of the cougar world” – was officially named P-22.
State and federal wildlife officers decided earlier this month to capture him due to his unsteady behavior, possibly associated with being hit by a vehicle.
Vets found “significant trauma” to the head, right eye and internal organs, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement.
Experts also found underlying health issues including “irreversible kidney disease, chronic weight loss, widespread parasitic skin infection all over his body, and localized arthritis.”
“The most difficult, yet most compassionate choice, was to respectfully minimize his suffering and stress by ending his journey humanely,” the statement read.
“The P-22 mountain lion has had an extraordinary life and captured the hearts of people in Los Angeles and beyond.”
According to the National Wildlife Federation, cougars typically have lifespans of up to 10 years in the wild or up to 21 years in captivity.
The euthanasia of the cougar was a punch in the guts for game experts who had come to love the animal.
“It really hurts,” Chuck Bonham, director of the Department of Fish and Wildlife, said when he announced the death of P-22, according to USA Today.
“It’s been incredibly difficult days.”
Our favorite celebrity
Congressman Adam Schiff, who represents part of Los Angeles County, said he was “heartbroken” at the death of P-22.
“He was our favorite famous neighbor, occasional troublemaker and beloved Los Angeles mascot,” Schiff tweeted.
“But above all, it was a magnificent and wild creature, which reminded us that we are part of a natural world much larger than ourselves.”
California Governor Gavin Newsom hailed the P-22’s “incredible journey” in a statement.
“P-22’s survival on a wild island in the heart of Los Angeles has captivated people around the world,” Newsom said.
Griffith Park, where P-22 lived for perhaps a decade, is surrounded by busy 10-lane highways and urban sprawl. It is a nine square mile (23 square kilometer) secluded wilderness patch.
Experts marveled at how the wildcat crossed one of Los Angeles’ two major freeways – the 405 and 101 – to get to Griffith Park as early as 2012.
Officials said they were not looking for the driver who hit the animal.
“This situation is not the fault of P-22, or any driver who may have hit it,” the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
“Rather, it’s a contingency that arises from habitat loss and fragmentation, and it underscores the need for thoughtful construction of wildlife passages and well-planned spaces that provide space for wildlife. to move.”
In a profile of P-22 made long before his death, the National Park Service lamented that Griffith Park was too small for a second cougar, and “it is unlikely to ever find love with a lioness”.
The cat’s fame was due to frequent sightings, video doorbell cameras, and physical encounters.
Early on, its mystique grew, especially after wildlife photographer Steve Winter captured stunning images of the mountain lion prowling the brown hills above Los Angeles.
Beth Pratt, California director of the National Wildlife Federation, said she was one of the experts who comforted the cat before it was put down, and that knowing it was a “gift”.
“He changed us. He changed the way we see LA,” Pratt wrote.
“And his influencer status has spread across the world, as he has inspired millions of people to consider wildlife as their neighbors,” she added. “He made us more human, made us connect more to that wild place within ourselves.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
