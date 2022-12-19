Bollywood NYE Masquerade Party Tickets, Sat, Dec 31 2022 at 22:00





Hello, 2022..! Crew Bombay Square is back with another incredible event. Yes! You heard it right. Introducing the long-awaited event of the year BOLLYWOOD NYE MASQUERADE PARTY Join us for Bollywood’s crazy New Year’s Masquerade Party in Mumbai Square to celebrate and welcome the New Year the Desi way Spend your 31st December evening at the most sumptuous restaurant MUMBAI SQUARE in Middlesex St. with the legendary midnight countdown and enjoy the spectacular music played by DJ. What better way to thank you all than to throw the biggest NYE party in London. Let’s welcome 2022 with a huge bang. So London get ready to rock and roll…! Party harder this NYE ​​with Mumbai Square Bollywood New Year Masquerade Party from 10pm till early morning at Mumbai Square ——————-ENTERTAINMENT——————- Our DJ team will accompany you to the core with the latest songs as well as Bollywood and Electronic fused with R&D, OldSkool, Retro to Urban Bangers fused with western commercial hits throughout the night. LIVE DJ | VIP TABLES | BEVERAGE PACKAGES | CHAMPAGNE TOAST | CONFETTIANONS Ticket prices are as follows:

Early Bird ticket: 10

Student tickets: 10

Standard tickets: 20

Group of 3 Tickets: 40

Group of 4 Tickets: 50

Group of 5 Tickets: 60

Group of 6 Tickets: 70

At the door: 50

Buy a ticket on eventbrite, tickettailor & fatsoma

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/476401829697

Fatsoma: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/kl8ue06k

Tickettailor: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/mumbaisquare/810168 ——————-ABOUT THE VENUE—————————————– —— Mumbai Square is a family run restaurant established a few years ago with the simple aim of serving people the most authentic Indian food in London. We are located in the city between Liverpool Street and Aldgate tube station. ~~~~~~~BAR OPEN UNTIL 04:00 ~~~~~~~~ Genre: Desi Beats, Bhangra, Bollywood, EDM and RNB Get your tickets quickly to avoid disappointment at the last moment. ————————————————– ————————————- Dress code Smart and stylish ————————————————– ————————————- Important Notes —: These are strictly 18+ events. Photography and Videography —- We will have photographers and videographers covering the event throughout the evening. And their content belongs to Mumbai Square and will be posted 1 week after the event on our social media. MUMBAI SQUARE will not be responsible for any security issues caused by customers at the time of entry. And will not be responsible for the refund under this kind of circumstances. ————————————————– —————————– For more information, contact: Email us @: [email protected] | [email protected] For more Mumbai Square update, Follow us on FB: @MumbaiSquareRestaurant Twitter: @MumbaiSquare Eng: @MumbaiSquare To know more about Mumbai Square, Follow us on the website: www.mumbaisquare.co.uk Facebook: www.facebook.com/mumbaisquarerestaurant Twitter: www.twitter.com/mumbaisquare Instagram: www.instagram.com/mumbaisquare

