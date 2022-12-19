14 stars who made it in Hollywood because of the kindness of others | Culture

Sunset Boulevard (Corbis via Getty Images)

Russell Crowe and Sharon Stone The Oscar-winning Gladiator actor was the latest star to publicly thank a colleague for betting big on him when he was completely unknown in Hollywood. Both starred in The Quick and the Dead (1995). Stone was the top star she demanded her producers cast the young Australian as her romantic interest for the film.

If it hadn’t been for his strength of conviction, I don’t know how long I would have had to wait to be able to shoot a movie in the United States, he told the talk show host Seth Myers.

Johnny Depp and Nicholas Cage During a game of Monopoly in the 1980s, Cage suggested that Depp, then a 20-year-old budding musician, get in front of the camera.

I sent him to my agent, who got him his first audition which was A Nightmare on Elm Street. He got the role the same day, Cage recalled in an interview with The New York Times.

Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman While Crowe was already an established face in the industry, he returned the favor to his compatriot and future Les Miserables co-star. Bryan Singer, director of the first film in the X-Men saga, wanted Crowe to play Wolverine, to which he replied: No, I just filmed Gladiator and it’s not for me, but you might consider this guy. .. Jackson revealed this story when asked how he got the role that changed his life.

Charlize Theron and Tom Hanks Hanks is loved by viewers and other actors around the world. The South African star owes him his big break when he cast her in his musical, That Thing You Do! (1996). When Hanks received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes, she paid tribute to him, recalling the generosity of the actors during his audition:

After the first reading, I thought I had ruined everything. I had forgotten to breathe and Tom looked at me and said, I’m sorry, can you give me five minutes? I have to go out, but when I come back, well, repeat that scene again. Tom didn’t need five minutes, I needed five minutes. Those five minutes were a treat for me as I saw a sweaty young actress trying to hide her panic attack and heavy South African accent. That’s the kind of man he is and that’s why we love Tom Hanks.

Harrison Ford and George Lucas By 1975, Ford was working part-time as an actor and part-time as a carpenter in Los Angeles, trying to make ends meet. One of his tasks was to renovate Francis Ford Coppola’s office, where the Star Wars auditions were taking place. George Lucas who already knew Ford from his brief appearance in American Graffiti (1973) met him and hired the young actor to assist in the auditions. But after reading with over a hundred professionals, the casting directors realized that the role of Han Solo was best suited for the carpenter!

Daniel Radcliffe and Maggie Smith The actor best known for playing Harry Potter landed the role of a sorcerer’s apprentice after Maggie Smith, Professor McGonagall in the saga, recommended director Chris Columbus give him the opportunity to audition. Smith and Radcliffe previously shared scenes in a David Copperfield television adaptation.

Vin Diesel and Steven Spielberg No one recognized Vin Diesel’s mythical bald head when Steven Spielberg decided to cast him in Saving Private Ryan. The filmmaker fell in love with him after seeing an independent film in which Diesel starred, wrote and directed: Strays, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.

Today, the two maintain a great friendship, while Spielberg continues to believe that the Fast & Furious star is one of Hollywood’s greatest talents. He publicly urged Diesel to make the leap into the directors’ chair. It’s a crime that he didn’t make more films.

Julianna Margulies and George Clooney I owe my entire career to George Clooney, The Good Wife star once said. The actress made a name for herself thanks to the series Emergencies, where she co-starred for several seasons alongside Clooney. However, in an early version of the plot, her character was killed off but Clooney pushed the producers to revive her.

John Travolta and Quentin Tarantino Tarantino has resurrected quite a few artists throughout his career as a filmmaker. He is best known for bringing Travolta back to the forefront of Hollywood after his decline in the 1980s, giving him the role of Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction (1994).

There were plenty of people more famous than me who wanted the role…but Quentin put his career on the line and refused to shoot the movie without me, the actor confirmed in 2014.

Rossy de Palma and Pedro Almodvar Throughout his career, the legendary Spanish director has transformed many semi-unknown actresses, including Penelope Cruz, into stars. One of the most iconic women he has championed is Rossy de Palma, whom he met on the Madrid acting scene. Almodvar was so taken with her Mallorcan style that one day he approached her, along with famed costume designer Jos Mara Cosso, to cast her in a minor role in The Law of Desire (1987), a comedy thriller. A year later, she caused a sensation when she played a central role in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (1988).

Donald Sutherland and Christopher Plummer In 1967, a very young Donald Sutherland had caused a stir with his appearance in his first major film, The Dirty Dozen. However, despite his agents’ plea for him to move to Hollywood to establish his promising career, Sutherland who was working in England at the time had no money to buy tickets for himself and his family. His then-wife, Shirley Douglas, suggested he seek help from the more established Plummer. The actor offered the couple $1,500 in nearly $10,000 in today’s money before Sutherland could even finish proposing.

Every time I think of this moment, I want to cry, had confided the mythical actor of 85 years during a press conference in 2018.

Mel Gibson and George Miller When Gibson was a minor actor, he drove his friend, Steve Bisley, to Mad Max auditions. But Gibson’s rough appearance, including a black eye and bruised face from a bar fight the night before, caught the attention of director George Miller. He asked the muscular young man to come back a few days later to try out for the role of one of the cinema’s villains. When he showed up, fully recovered, his looks and charisma convinced Miller that the unknown thug was actually going to be the movie’s hero: Max Rockatansky.

John Wayne and John Ford Wayne was still called Marion Morrison when the legend of classic masculinity met director John Ford. The two would eventually work together on 18 films.

At the time, Wayne was trying to survive the midst of the Great Depression, after an injury ended his dream of becoming a football player. He got a job at Fox Studios as a jack-of-all-trades, moving equipment, furniture, and props around the set. There he caught the eye of Ford, who conferred with his friend Raoul Walsh to give the young man his first starring role in The Big Trail (1930).

Ed Sheeran and Jamie Foxx The singer of hits such as Shape of You was still unknown in 2010, when he came across rapper, comedian and Oscar winner Jamie Foxx. The 19-year-old from West Yorkshire was invited to perform at Foxxhole, a club run by the actor, who ended up inviting the young Brit to crash at his mansion for six weeks. A few months later, Sheeran would become an international star after releasing his debut album.