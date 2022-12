Margot Robbie Channels Old Hollywood Hedonism in ‘Babylon’

As a grim Hollywood story, Babylon benefits immensely from its star power. Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie each play larger-than-life characters based on towering stars from Hollywood’s bygone silent era. In a 3-hour epic that bounces and bounces between mute-era parties, penthouses and movie sets, Robbies’ exuberant Nellie LaRoy dances maniacally to stardom with a character clearly based on Clara Bow. One of Hollywood’s most controversial stars, Bow was the 20s version of Marilyn Monroe, a sex symbol with outrageous stories, like having sex with the entire UCLA football team referenced in Babylon by having Robbies Nellie appear at a party with the UCLA team. . Born in Brooklyn in 1905, Bow rose to stardom as The It Girl – with It meaning Sex. Like Monroe, she was not a brassy bawdy figure but a vulnerable, waif-like woman whose cheerfulness and love of life proved contagious. She reigned as the most reliable movie star and box office star, successfully transitioned to sound and retired from films in 1933. Bow died, aged 60, in 1965 of a heart attack. I found Clara Bow as attractive as people were back then, Robbie, 32, said during a Q&A after the screening. I obviously watched a lot of Clara Bow movies. The first photo to win the Oscar was called Wings and Clara Bow is in it. It’s just amazing what they achieved, what they were doing then. Babylon writer-director Damien Chazelle (La La Land) has suggested key films for its casting. I have a stack of DVDs that I borrowed from Damien and need to return. These were films he asked us to watch. He’s obviously a movie buff. But his inspirations are totally eclectic. Look to Jules and Jim for this and that, she said of the ’60s new wave classic. inspiration from everywhere. It’s not just that he just does this period (1920s-early 30s). That’s all. Through his research, Robbie found insight into Bows Dickens’ early life. I definitely used Clara’s childhood that you don’t see in this movie because she’s a fictional character. But it was important for me to know and understand. She had a particularly horrible and tragic childhood. On her rise to stardom, Nellie exhibits wild abandon as she dances the night away at decadent parties fueled by drugs and drink. She becomes a star when she demonstrates that she can cry, one tear at a time, at the right time. Chazelle derives this story from what director Elia Kazan said about filming Vivien Leigh in A Streetcar Named Desire. Babylon (opens December 23

