From Shah Rukh Khan to Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood celebrities react to Argentina’s FIFA World Cup final win – News





Lionel Messi’s side beat France on penalties to lift the coveted trophy By CT office Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 09:43 Last update: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 09:45 Bollywood celebrities used the stunning FIFA World Cup final as Argentina beat France on penalties to lift the coveted trophy, their first since 1986. Several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen and Kartik Aaryan took to social media platforms to celebrate Lionel Messi and the team’s crowning glory. “What a match!!! Congratulations to the Legend @leomessi,” Kartik wrote. He also shared another image of Messi with a crown on his head, captioned “#Shehzada”, which is also the title of his upcoming film. Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has shared an image of Lionel Messi kissing the trophy. “Legend,” she wrote on her Instagram story. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan called the clash one of the best World Cup finals ever. He wrote: “We live in the time of one of the best World Cup finals ever. I remember watching the WC with my mum on a little TV… now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank you #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work and dreams!!” We live in the era of one of the best World Cup finals of all time. I remember watching WC with my mother on a small TV. Now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank you #Messi for making us believe in talent, hard work and dreams!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2022 Actor Anil Kapoor couldn’t contain his excitement after Argentina beat France on penalties to win their first World Cup after 1986. “Whaaaaat a game and Whaaaaaaat a player! I couldn’t have imagined a better way to end this #WorldCup, especially for the man of all time #Messi!!!” he wrote. Whaaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player!

I couldn’t have imagined a better way to close this #World Cupespecially for the all time man #Messi!!! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 18, 2022 Karisma Kapoor shared a photo of the Argentina team on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Epic game”. The actress also congratulated the France team and their striker Kylian Mbappe. Ananya Panday knows her GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). She shared an image of Messi and Co. lifting the coveted trophy with the goat emoji on her Instagram story. Randeep Hooda was impressed with the finale. “MESSI-ahh!!!! A life of dreams and performance at the highest level!! Finally rewarded!! A fairy tale ending in an illustrious career Well done #Mbappe, you shone like a star WHAT A FINAL”, he wrote. MESSI-ahh!!!!

A life of dreams and performance at the highest level!! Finally rewarded!! A fairy tale ending an illustrious career

Good game #Mbappe you shone like a star

WHAT FINAL#Fifa World Cup #FIFAWorldCupFinale #ARGvsFRA #Messi #Argentina #VamosArgentina pic.twitter.com/51Uk8gy0sw —Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 18, 2022 Sushmita Sen shared an image of Leo Messi kissing the World Cup trophy and wrote, “Finally!!!! What a World Cup final!!! Congratulations #argentina Proud of you @leomessi WAY TO FINISH!!! #hatsoff #teamspirit #definitionoflegend #fifaworldcup2022 #champions #tearsofjoy #duggadugga.” Preity Zinta was supporting Messi all the time. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Omg! What a game! What a stunning final. #Messi I wanted this so badly for you Well done Argentina. Bad luck France! #FIFAWorldCup #whatagame #ting.” OMG! What a game ! What a stunning finale. #Messi I wanted this for you so badly. Well done Argentina. Bad luck France! #Fifa World Cup #What a game #ting pic.twitter.com/0qdKt2bQid — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 18, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/entertainment/from-shah-rukh-khan-to-kartik-aaryan-bollywood-celebs-react-to-argentinas-victory-in-fifa-world-cu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos